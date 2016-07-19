Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CPMC Holdings Ltd <0906.HK>: Zhang Xin shall cease to serve as general manager but remains as chairman of board and executive director .

CPMC Holdings Ltd <0906.HK>: Entered into the employee subscription agreements with 192 employees of the group . Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, an aggregate of 85 million employee subscription shares . Deal for aggregate cash consideration of hk$221 million . Says aggregate gross proceeds from the subscriptions from the connected subscribers, are expected to be hk$460.2 million .

CPMC Holdings Ltd <0906.HK>: Entered into the subscription agreement with each of the subscriber . Deal for consideration of hk$239.2 million . Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, an aggregate of 92 million subscription shares . Deal for subscription price of hk$2.6 per subscription share . Intends to apply the net proceeds from the subscriptions for partial repayment of existing bank borrowings .

CPMC Holdings Ltd:Says strategic cooperation agreement with ORG Packaging.

CPMC Holdings Ltd:Voluntary announcement - disposal of shares by controlling shareholder.COFCO (Hong Kong) ltd on 8 November 2015, entered into sale and purchase agreement with Org Packaging Co. Ltd.Deal for consideration of hk$1.62 billion.Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase 269.3 million shares in the company.