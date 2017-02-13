Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Qianhai Health issues profit warning

Qianhai Health <0911.HK> : Issues profit warning . Group is expected to make an increased loss for year ended 31 December 2016 .Expected result due to a decline in sale of american ginseng, in terms of both quantity sold and average selling price.

Qianhai Health's unit enters into a 5 years procurement contract

Qianhai Health Holdings Limited <0911.HK> : Company's wholly owned subsidiary had entered into a 5 years procurement contract .Pursuant to contract, supplier shall continue to provide American Ginseng to group from 2016 to 2020.

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co issues profit warning<0911.HK>

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd <0911.HK>: Hangfat gi-new-profit warning <0911.HK> . Says group is expected to record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Loss attributable to slowdown in economy causing decrease in sales orders which negatively affects revenue and gross profit of group .

Hang Fat Ginseng updates on placing of new shares<0911.HK>

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd <0911.HK>: Says placing agent,qian hai securities limited, and the company entered into the placing agreement . It is expected that the net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$123.2 million .

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings updates on placing agreement<0911.HK>

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd <0911.HK>: Placing of new shares under the general mandate <0911.HK> . The company entered into the placing agreement . It is expected that the net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$197.8 million . net proceeds from placing are intended to be used for repayment of liabilities (including trade payables, bank borrowings) .

Hang Fat Ginseng says Yeung Wing Yan resigns as chairman, CEO<0911.HK>

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd <0911.HK>: Yeung Wing Yan has resigned as the chairman of the board and the chief executive officer . George Lu has been appointed as the chairman of the board and the chief executive officer . George Lu has been appointed as an executive director . Says Fu Fung Sau has resigned as an executive director . Says Wong Kwok Ming has been appointed as an executive director .

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd updates on writ of summons

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd:Legal proceedings against subsidiaries.Says writ of summons dated 9 March 2016 was issued by a bank against three subsidiaries of the company.Writ for payment of sum of hk$26.1 million and the interest.Says still in the process of active negotiation with the banks.

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd:It is expected that the company may incur a net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Says expected result due to bulk returning of wild American ginseng wine.

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd terminates investment MOU

Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co Ltd:Parties to the investment mou entered into a termination agreement to terminate the investment mou.On 2 February, co, cervera, athena power and dragon jump global among others entered into a memorandum of understanding.Parties thereto agreed to nominate champ harvest limited to replace the first investor.

BY-Health signs cooperation agreement with Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings

BY-Health Co Ltd:Signs cooperation agreement with Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings.Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings to supply American ginseng from Toronto, to the company.