Anhui Conch Cement to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 21

June 13 (Reuters) - Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd <600585.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21 .

Anhui Xinli Finance's shareholder Anhui Conch Cement sold shares in the company

Anhui Xinli Finance Co Ltd <600318.SS> :Says shareholder Anhui Conch Cement has unloaded totalling 12.1 million shares in the company between Sept 20 and Oct 11.

Anhui Xinli Finance's shareholder Conch Cement sold shares in the company

Anhui Xinli Finance Co Ltd <600318.SS> :Says shareholder Anhui Conch Cement <600585.SS> sold 2.42 million shares in the company between Sept 20 and Sept 22 at 32.35-36.70 yuan per share.

Anhui Conch Cement's H1 net profit down 28.7 pct

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd <600585.SS><0914.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 28.7 percent y/y at 3.35 billion yuan ($503.49 million).

Anhui Conch Cement terminates stake transaction plan

Anhui Conch Cement <600585.SS> Co Ltd:Says the co has terminated equity transaction plan which signed on Nov. 27, 2015 with West China Cement Limited's unit, to sell four the co's wholly owned units.

Anhui Conch Cement to pay 2015 dividend payment on June 22

Anhui Conch Cement <600585.SS> Company Limited: Says it will pay cash dividend of 4.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 21 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22.

Anhui Conch Cement announces cash dividend payment for 2015

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 4.3 yuan per 10 shares to the shareholders for 2015.

Anhui Conch Cement announces resignation of chairman

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd:Guo Wensan has resigned from the position of chairman of the board and executive director of the company, on Dec. 4.

Anhui Conch Cement to sell companies

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd:Signs equity sale and purchase agreement with West China Cement Limited and Grand Winner Holdings Limited on Nov. 27.To sell 100 pct stake in four companies, including Baoji-based cement company, to West China Cement Limited's wholly owned subsidiary.Transaction amount of HK$4,593,882,600.West China Cement Limited to issue 3,402,876,000 shares at HK$1.35 per share to the company and the company's Hong Kong-based wholly owned subsidiary, for stake acquisitions.