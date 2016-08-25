Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daohe Global Group announces proposed share consolidation<0915.HK>

Daohe Global Group Ltd <0915.HK>: ...more (1) proposed share consolidation and (2) proposed change in board lot size <0915.HK> . Proposes that every ten issued and unissued existing shares of US$0.004 each be consolidated into one consolidated share of US$0.04 each .

Daohe Global says unit to sell stake in Shenzhen Guo Cai Sheng Tang Investment<0915.HK>

Daohe Global Group Ltd <0915.HK>: Lapse of the option to acquire the second tranche sale interest relating to the share transaction and connected transaction disposal of 60% equity interests in Shenzhen guo cai sheng tang investment co. ltd. <0915.HK> . Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchasers entered into the disposal agreement . Vendor agreed to sell and the purchasers agreed to acquire an aggregate of 60% equity interests in the target company . Purchasers agreed to acquire an aggregate of 60% equity interests in the target company at an aggregate consideration of hk$5mln . Linmark merchandise consultancy (Shenzhen) is the vendor; Shenzhen Guocai Lixin Investment Management, Wu Yueyun are purchasers . Target Company is Shenzhen Guo Cai Sheng Tang Investment Co. Ltd .

Daohe Global says resignation of Zhang Li as Executive Director<0915.HK>

Daohe Global Group Ltd <0915.HK>: Resignation of executive director and change in composition of the executive committee <0915.HK> . Says zhang li resigned as an executive director and the co-chairman of the board .

Daohe Global Group updates on its FY forecast<0915.HK>

Daohe Global Group Ltd <0915.HK>: Expected that the group will record a loss for the financial year ended 30 April 2016 . Expected loss is attributable to non-cash impairment to be made by group .

Daohe Global Group announces lapse of placing agreement<0915.HK>

Daohe Global Group Ltd <0915.HK>: Lapse of placing agreement <0915.HK> . Refers to the announcement dated 5 June 2016 in relation to the placing of new shares of the company . Lapse of placing agreement has "no material adverse impact" on business operation and financial position of group .

Daohe Global Group issues profit alert<0915.HK>

Daohe Global Group Ltd <0915.HK>: Global-profit warning <0915.HK> . Expects that the net profit of the group for the financial year ended 30 April 2016 will fall by more than 80% . Expected result mainly as a result of a decline in turnover of the group .

Daohe Global Group Ltd (Linmark Group Ltd) appoints Zhang Li as Co-Chairman

Linmark Group Ltd:Appointment of co-chairman of the board and member of the executive committee.Zhang Li was appointed as an executive director and the co-chairman of the board.