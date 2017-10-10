Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Longyuan Power Group posts Sept power generation of 3.2 mln MWH

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>:Power generation of company for september 2017 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3.2 million MWH up 16.35 percent​.

China Longyuan Power's unit signs equity transfer and assets transfer agreements with Guodian Shanxi Jieneng

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK> : Longyuan Shenchi, non wholly-owned unit, entered into equity transfer and assets transfer agreements with Guodian Shanxi Jieneng . Longyuan Shenchi will acquire 52% of equity interests in Shanxi Jinke Wind Power from Guodian Shanxi Jieneng . Deal for rmb18 million . company will acquire 100% of assets of Shenchi Liugou Wind Power Construction Project from Guodian Shanxi Jieneng .will pay a sum of rmb36.2 million as consideration to Guodian Shanxi Jieneng.

China Longyuan enters into contribution agreement with Guodian Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK> : China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd- Company entered into a contribution agreement with Guodian Group in relation to establishment of a joint venture . China Longyuan Power - Co will hold 51% equity interests of Longyuan Luoping, while Guodian Group will hold 49% equity interests of Longyuan Luoping .China Longyuan Power - Co will make cash contributions to Longyuan Luoping, for 51% of of Longyuan Luoping, equivalent to RMB49.0mln.

China Longyuan Power says HY net profit of RMB2.36 bln, up 7.2 pct<0916.HK>

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0916.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the revenue amounted to RMB11.21 billion, representing an increase of 6.2% . For six months ended 30 June 2016, net profit attributable to equity holders of the company amounted to RMB2.36 billion ,an increase of 7.2% . Directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Longyuan says July consolidated power generation was 2.8 mln MWh<0916.HK>

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Announcement - power generation for July 2016 <0916.HK> . Power generation of the group for July 2016 on a consolidated basis amounted to 2.8 million MWh, representing an increase of 16.57% yoy .

China Longyuan Power Group updates on power generation for June 2016<0916.HK>

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Power generation of co and its subsidiaries for June 2016 on a consolidated basis amounted to 2,888,465 MWh .

China Longyuan Power Group says April power generation was 3.5 mln MWH<0916.HK>

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Power generation of group for April 2016 on consolidated basis amounted to 3.5 million mwh .