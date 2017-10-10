China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd (0916.HK)
6.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.32%)
HK$6.21
HK$6.12
HK$6.30
HK$6.11
10,175,769
12,143,401
HK$7.05
HK$5.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Longyuan Power Group posts Sept power generation of 3.2 mln MWH
Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>:Power generation of company for september 2017 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3.2 million MWH up 16.35 percent. Full Article
China Longyuan Power's unit signs equity transfer and assets transfer agreements with Guodian Shanxi Jieneng
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK> : Longyuan Shenchi, non wholly-owned unit, entered into equity transfer and assets transfer agreements with Guodian Shanxi Jieneng . Longyuan Shenchi will acquire 52% of equity interests in Shanxi Jinke Wind Power from Guodian Shanxi Jieneng . Deal for rmb18 million . company will acquire 100% of assets of Shenchi Liugou Wind Power Construction Project from Guodian Shanxi Jieneng .will pay a sum of rmb36.2 million as consideration to Guodian Shanxi Jieneng. Full Article
China Longyuan enters into contribution agreement with Guodian Group
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK> : China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd- Company entered into a contribution agreement with Guodian Group in relation to establishment of a joint venture . China Longyuan Power - Co will hold 51% equity interests of Longyuan Luoping, while Guodian Group will hold 49% equity interests of Longyuan Luoping .China Longyuan Power - Co will make cash contributions to Longyuan Luoping, for 51% of of Longyuan Luoping, equivalent to RMB49.0mln. Full Article
China Longyuan Power says HY net profit of RMB2.36 bln, up 7.2 pct<0916.HK>
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0916.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the revenue amounted to RMB11.21 billion, representing an increase of 6.2% . For six months ended 30 June 2016, net profit attributable to equity holders of the company amounted to RMB2.36 billion ,an increase of 7.2% . Directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
China Longyuan says July consolidated power generation was 2.8 mln MWh<0916.HK>
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Announcement - power generation for July 2016 <0916.HK> . Power generation of the group for July 2016 on a consolidated basis amounted to 2.8 million MWh, representing an increase of 16.57% yoy . Full Article
China Longyuan Power Group updates on power generation for June 2016<0916.HK>
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Power generation of co and its subsidiaries for June 2016 on a consolidated basis amounted to 2,888,465 MWh . Full Article
China Longyuan Power Group says April power generation was 3.5 mln MWH<0916.HK>
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd <0916.HK>: Power generation of group for April 2016 on consolidated basis amounted to 3.5 million mwh . Full Article