Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ>0921.HK:Says Q3 net profit up 247.8 percent y/y at 1.06 billion yuan ($160.08 million).Says 9-month net profit up 100.3 percent y/y at 1.7 billion yuan.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ>:Enters wealth management deals with industrial bank to subscribe for RMB200 million, RMB 200 million and RMB 400 million ​.

Oct 16(Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ> ::Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 110 percent, or to be 1.6 billion yuan to 1.8 billion yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 863 million yuan.The reasons for the forecast are contribution from unit equity disposal and continues increased air-conditioner business .

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ>::Expected results due to stake sale in Foshan City Shunde District Baohong Property Management Co in Q3‍​.Sees qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed co between RMB882 million to RMB1,141 mln‍​.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ> :Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ>: hisense refrigerator entered into october wealth management agreement with agricultural bank of china . agreement to subscribe for 112-day wealth management product in subscription amount of rmb500 million . Subscription of 112-day wealth management product is made from idle self-owned funds of group .Agricultural bank of china as issuer and hisense refrigerator as subscriber.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings <000921.SZ>: Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 690 million yuan to 920 million yuan .Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 460 million yuan.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Ltd <0921.HK>: Hisense Refrigerator entered into third september wealth management agreement with Agricultural Bank Of China .Deal to subscribe for 75-day wealth management product in subscription amount of RMB200 million.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ>: Discloseable transaction-subscription of wealth management product <0921.HK> . Guangdong Hisense Refrigerator Marketing Co., Ltd. has executed an agreement . Agreement to subscribe for wealth management product issued by Agricultural Bank of China in amount of RMB500 million .