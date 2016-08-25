Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Properties as borrower enters into term loan facility agreement<0925.HK>

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd <0925.HK>: Beijing Properties Holdings Limited as borrower entered into term loan facility agreement with banks . Deal for term loan facility in the amount of hk$500 million .

Beijing Properties Holdings says unit enters acquisition agreement<0925.HK>

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd <0925.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of 49% equity interest in Bellomonte S. A. and discloseable transaction on capital contribution to joint venture company <0925.HK> . Purchaser has agreed to purchase the entire issued capital of the target company . Says the purchaser, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the acquisition agreement with the vendor . Deal for total consideration of US$3MLN .

Beijing Properties says unit entered into agreement valued at US$178.6 mln<0925.HK>

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd <0925.HK>: Major and connected transactions in relation to the acquisition of 60% of the total issued shares of Zhong Jian Jin Bian Jing Ji Te Qu Ltd and 60% of shareholder's loan . Purchaser, unit, entered into sale and purchase agreement with the vendor and the target company . Deal for the consideration of US$178.6 million .

Beijing Properties says Qian Xu appointed chairman<0925.HK>

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd <0925.HK>: Qian Xu has been appointed as the chairman of the company . Siu Kin Wai has been appointed as the president of the company . Hu Yebi has been appointed as the vice chairman of the company . Wan Lee Cham has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer of the company; . Says Dong Qilin has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of the company . Zhao Jiansuo has been appointed as an executive director of the company . Says Li Changfeng has been appointed as an executive director of the company . Says Yu Li has resigned as an executive director and the vice chairman of the company .

Beijing Properties says unit entered into share transfer and termination agreement<0925.HK>

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd <0925.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of 49% interest in hui ying cold chain <0925.HK> . Purchaser , the vendor and Hui Ying Cold Chain entered into the share transfer and termination agreement . Says consideration for the acquisition is US$14.9 million, which shall be paid in cash by the purchaser . Purchaser, vendor and hui ying cold chain agree to terminate shareholders and subscription agreement in its entirety .

Beijing Properties Holdings enters into strategic cooperation framework agreement<0925.HK>

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd <0925.HK>: Voluntary joint announcement strategic cooperation framework agreement <0925.HK> . Says BPHL and bece entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement . Deal in relation to development, construction, operation and maintenance of distributed photovoltaic power stations . BPHL will also assist bece in handling the compliance procedures that are required at the initial stage of the project .

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd announces termination of transaction

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd:Termination of the major transaction in relation to acquisition of 50% equity interest in JV company in PRC.Says company and the JV party entered into a termination agreement.Termination of agreement has no material adverse impact on existing business operation and financial position of group.Under the termination agreement, co will be refunded with the fund that it has contributed for the formation of the JV co.

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd says JV co made successful bid for lands use rights

Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd:Voluntary announcement in relation to the acquisition of the phase I lands use rights in the Majuqiao Logistics Park, prc.Says joint venture company made a successful bid for the land use rights of the site.Says consideration will be paid by the internal resources of the joint venture company.Says consideration for acquisition is RMB369.9 million Bid through open tender auction organized and held by the BLRC Tongzhou.