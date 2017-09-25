Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China LNG Group and Jiangyin Management to collaborate on construction project

Sept 25 (Reuters) - China Lng Group Ltd <0931.HK>:Company and Jiangyin Management committee entered into a strategic investment agreement.Company and Jiangyin Management committee to jointly collaborate on construction project in Changjiang Port Area.Co intends to invest about RMB3.5 billion for construction in relation to agreement​.

China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation

July 4 (Reuters) - China LNG Group Ltd <0931.HK>:Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each.

China Lng Group says unit entered into finance lease agreement

China Lng Group Ltd <0931.HK> : On Oct 12 Shanghai Ganghong entered into finance lease agreement with customer A .Shanghai ganghong had agreed to purchase lease assets from customer a at lease consideration of RMB15 million.

China LNG issues positive profit alert<0931.HK>

China LNG Group Ltd <0931.HK>: 1. positive profit alert; 2. discloseable transaction and finance lease arrangements <0931.HK> . Group is expected to record an increase in net profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2016 by more than 2 times . Expected increase in net profit is mainly due to the increase in realized profit derived from trading of securities . On 26 July 2016, CLNG Finance entered into the finance lease agreement .Deal for consideration of RMB1.5 million.

China LNG Group enters finance lease arrangements<0931.HK>

China LNG Group Ltd <0931.HK>: Discloseable transaction and finance lease arrangements <0931.HK> . On 29 June 2016, CLNG Finance entered into the finance lease agreement with customer A . Deal for at a consideration of RMB1.9 million .

China LNG Group says termination of finance lease agreements<0931.HK>

China LNG Group Ltd <0931.HK>: Lapse of discloseable transaction and finance lease arrangements <0931.HK> . Says "the 1st finance lease agreement and the 2nd finance lease agreement are terminated and will not proceed" . Lapse of both 1st and 2nd finance lease agreement has no material impact on the business operation and financial position of group .

China LNG Group says unit entered into agreement to acquire 1.13 bln GS shares<0931.HK><8007.HK>

China LNG Group Ltd <0931.HK>: Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of 1,125,000,000 shares of Global Strategic Group Limited stock and resumption of trading <0931.HK> . Deal for the consideration of hk$39.4 million . Key fit, a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and kan entered into the agreement . Kan has conditionally agreed to sell, the sale shares, a total of 1.13 billion gs shares . Application has been made by the company for the resumption of trading on stock exchange from 9:00 a.m. on 27 may 2016 .