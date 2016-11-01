Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RM Group Holdings issues profit warning

RM Group Holdings Ltd <0932.HK>: Expected to record a significant drop in net profit for six months ended 30 september 2016 .Result due to substantial decrease of business operation in prc as group is exploring other business models, distribution channels.

RM Group Holdings Ltd <0932.HK>: Inside information and disposal of shares by controlling shareholder <0932.HK> . On 11 August 2016, the controlling shareholder has disposed an aggregate of 40mln shares of the company . Deal for consideration of HK$1.78 per share .

RM Group Holdings Ltd <0932.HK>:Controlling shareholder has disposed an aggregate of 50.6 million shares of the company at the consideration of hk$1.78 per share.

RM Group Holdings Ltd:Group is expected to record significant drop in both sales and net profit for the current financial year.Says expected result due to the weak performance of the retail sector in Hong Kong across the board.