Brightoil issues positive profit alert

Brightoil <0933.HK> : Positive Profit Alert . For six months ended Dec 31, 2016, group is expected to record increase in its profit .Growth in international trading and bunkering business sales volume and margin contributed to increase in group's profit.

Brightoil Petroleum Holdings announces acquisition of vessel<0933.HK>

Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd <0933.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of vessel <0933.HK> . Says Subsidiary 329 entered into the MOA with Zhu Hai S.E.Z. Huadian . Subsidiary 329 has agreed to purchase vessel 329 for a total cash consideration of US$8.4 million . Intended payment of consideration of vessel 329 will be satisfied entirely in cash by way of bank loans and internal funds . Entering into the moa is not expected to have a material impact on the group's asset/liabilities ratio and liquidity . Intended that payment of consideration of vessel 329 will be satisfied entirely in cash by way of bank loans and internal funds .

Brightoil Petroleum announces termination of agreement for acquisition of ten vessels<0933.HK>

Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd <0933.HK>: Termination of connected transaction in respect of the acquisition of ten vessels <0933.HK> . Singapore subsidiary and Shenzhen Brightoil shipping entered into the termination agreement . Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on the existing business of the group . Pursuant to the deal vessels acquisition agreement as amended by the amendment on 29 April 2016 was terminated . As per termination agreement, Shenzhen Brightoil shipping shall pay to Singapore subsidiary the sum of US$67.2 million .

Brightoil Petroleum enters into four agreements with Shenzhen Brightoil<0933.HK>

Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd <0933.HK>: Continuing connected transactions <0933.HK> . Company entered into 2016 oil storage services agreement with Shenzhen Brightoil . Says the company entered into the 2016 cargo-carrying agreement with Shenzhen Brightoil . Shenzhen Brightoil Group agreed to provide fuel delivery services to group for three years . Company entered into 2016 barge services agreement with Shenzhen Brightoil . Says the company entered into the 2016 oil purchase agreement with Shenzhen Brightoil .

Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd issues H1 2016 earnings guidance

Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd:Says expected to record a significant loss for the six months ended 31 December 2015.Says recognition of impairment loss of the caofeidian oilfields is non-cash in nature.Not expected that recognition of impairment loss would have any material impact on cash flow and the operations of the group.Loss was due to voluntary impairment of caofeidian oilfields in China as result of significant drop of and continuously low international crude oil price.