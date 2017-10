Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd <0934.HK>: HY revenue HK$862.7 mln vs HK$974.5 mln a year ago . Sinopec Kantons-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0934.hk> . HY net profit HK$ 512.953 mln vs hk$529.1 mln a year ago . Board of directors has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk3.5 cents per ordinary share .