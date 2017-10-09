Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS><0939.HK>:Says board elects Tian Guoli as chairman.

China construction bank corp Updates on listing of medium term notes

China Construction Bank Corp <0939.HK> :Application has been made to stock exchange of hong kong limited to list U.S.$6 billion medium term note programme of hong kong branch.

Easyknit International updates on purchase of equity linked note of China Construction Bank

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd: Purchase Of Equity Linked Note Of China Construction Bank Corporation <1218.HK> .Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchase an eln of ccb for a principal amount of hk$40 million.

China Construction Bank reports HY net profit of RMB133.41 bln<0939.HK><601939.SS>

China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS>: CCB 15usdpref-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0939.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 133.410 billion versus RMB 131.90 billion a year ago . HY net interest spread and net interest margin decreased by 33 basis points and 35 basis points to 2.15% and 2.32% respectively . As at HY end, NPL ratio stood at 1.63%, up by 0.05 percentage points over the end of 2015 . The bank would not declare 2016 interim dividend . Ccommon equity tier 1 ratio as at June 30, 2016 13.06 percent versus 13.13 percent as at December 31, 2015 .

China Sky Chemical Fibre updates on lawsuits filed against units<0939.HK><601939.SS>

China Sky Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd: China sky chemical fibre co., ltd. (lawsuits filed against the company subsidiaries) . Legal proceedings had been commenced by China Construction Bank against company and/or its subsidiaries with Quanzhou people's intermediary court . Management is in discussions/negotiations with relevant prc authorities on settlement of outstanding amounts . Currently unable to obtain further information of legal proceedings until duly signed power of attorney from Tianyu and Tianjian is submitted to prc court . Company is in the process of engaging suitable PRC counsel to proceed with the power of attorney . On 12 August board received confirmation from units salaries/wages of RMB3.6 million and social security/insurance contributions of RMB8.1 million remain outstanding . Announces receipt of order of court against unit of co on to compensate amount of about RMB800,000 to 34 previous employees of co who have been laid off . No lawsuits have been filed against the company and/or its subsidiaries in regards to salaries/wages and social security/insurance contributions .

China Construction Bank Corp to pay 2015 div on June 30

China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.74 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 30 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29.

Temasek's unit fullerton financial cuts 0.2 pct stake in China Construction Bank at HK$5.01/shr

Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure :Says Temasek Holdings' unit Fullerton Financial has reduced 555 million H-shares in China Construction Bank <601939.SS><0939.HK> at average HK$5.01 ($0.6457) per share.

Temasek's unit unloads 555 mln H-shares in China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS><0939.HK> : Says Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd's unit Fullerton Financial Holdings Ptd Ltd has reduced 555 million H-shares in the company on June 16 . Says holdings held by Temasek's units Fullerton and ST Asset Management Ltd have been reduced to 4.81 percent from 5.03 percent after the transaction .Says Temasek says it remains optimistic about China economy and company's prospect, stake reduction is normal portfolio adjustment.

China Construction Bank to set up branch in New Zealand

China Construction Bank <601939.SS>:Says it plans to set up branch in New Zealand.

Fitch - Surging mortgages fuel credit risks for China banks

Fitch On China Banks: Fitch - Surging mortgages fuel credit risks for china banks .Fitch - "Strong growth in new lending to China's residential mortgage sector brings additional credit risks".