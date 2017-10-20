Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Mobile 9-mnth ‍profit attributable up 4.6 pct​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>::9-mnth ‍profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB92.1 billion, up by 4.6%​.9-mnth ‍operating revenue was RMB569.5 billion, up by 4.9%​.9-mnth mobile customers ARPU increased by 0.8% year-on-year to RMB60.5​.

Nokia says won 30 pct of China Mobile's optical network orders 2016-2017

Nokia Corp :Says awarded over 30 percent share of China Mobile's 2016-2017 new construction of optical network.

China Mobile announces renewal of continuing connected transactions<0941.HK>

China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>: Renewal of continuing connected transactions <0941.HK> . The company and cmcc entered into the 2017-2019 property leasing agreement for a term of three years . Company and cmcc agreed to renew the network capacity leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2017 . Company and cmcc agreed to renew the network assets leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2017 .

China Mobile posts 5.6 pct rise in half-year net profit<0941.HK>

China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0941.HK> . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB60.6 billion, up by 5.6% . HY operating revenue was RMB370.4 billion, up by 7.1% . Says payment of an interim dividend of HK$1.489 per share . HY total Mobile customers was 837 million, up by 2.4% . In first half of 2016 had over 80 million connections to iot, expect to see this number grow during the rest of the year . Will maintain regular communications with the regulators on the anticipated cancellation of long-distance and roaming tariffs . Will be proactive in meeting public expectation by launching flat rate voice call packages and adjusting tariffs . Says high-end approach with regards to wireline broadband will be maintained . In the first half of 2016, the monthly average net increase of 4G customers was over 19 million .Competition around 4G business, new regulatory policies and our change of business focus will all pose risks to our existing operations.

China Mobile updates on lease of telecom towers from China Tower<0941.HK>

China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>: Voluntary disclosure commercial pricing in relation to the lease of telecommunications towers and related assets from China tower corporation limited <0941.HK> . CMC and China Tower finalised the leasing and pricing arrangement in relation to the lease of telecommunications towers and related assets . Respective provincial companies of cmc and China tower will enter into provincial company service agreements . Company expects to benefit from China tower's future earnings and value enhancement in the long run" .

China Mobile says Lo Ka Shui resigned as an independent non- executive director<0941.HK>

China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>: Announcement resignation of independent non-executive director and adjustment to the composition of nomination committee and remuneration committee <0941.HK> . Lo Ka Shui has resigned from his positions as an independent non- executive director . Says Moses Cheng Mo Chi, an ined of the company, has been appointed as the Chairman and a member of the remuneration committee . Paul Chow Man Yiu has been appointed as the chairman and a member of the nomination committee as well as a member of the remuneration committee . Says Lo Ka Shui resigned as the chairman and a member of the nomination committee .