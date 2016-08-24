Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd (0951.HK)
0951.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.15 (+3.65%)
HK$0.15 (+3.65%)
Prev Close
HK$4.11
HK$4.11
Open
HK$4.16
HK$4.16
Day's High
HK$4.30
HK$4.30
Day's Low
HK$4.16
HK$4.16
Volume
4,922,000
4,922,000
Avg. Vol
5,134,517
5,134,517
52-wk High
HK$7.82
HK$7.82
52-wk Low
HK$3.85
HK$3.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chaowei Power Holdings enters capital increase agreement<0951.HK>
Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd <0951.HK>: Connected transaction - capital increase agreement <0951.HK> . Says Chaowei chuangyuan, an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Zhou and Sun entered into the capital increase agreement . Full Article
Chaowei Power says unit proposed to issue debt-financing instruments
Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd:Says Chaowei Power Co proposed to issue 24-month debt-financing instruments in an amount of RMB500 million. Full Article