China Oceanwide International Financial Ltd (0952.HK)
0952.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
HK$1.07
Open
HK$1.07
Day's High
HK$1.09
Day's Low
HK$1.07
Volume
902,970
Avg. Vol
9,022,224
52-wk High
HK$1.54
52-wk Low
HK$0.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Quam updates on possible subscription<0952.HK>
Quam Ltd <0952.HK>: Announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code end of offer period and profit warning <0952.HK> . Group is expected to continue to record a profit for the year ended 31 March 2016 . CMBCI has informed the company they would not pursue further discussions in respect of the possible subscription . Full Article
BRIEF-Quam Ltd appoints new chief financial officer
* Kevin Graeme Sew Hoy has relinquished his role as chief financial officer
No consensus analysis data available.