China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd (0956.HK)

0956.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+3.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.33
Open
HK$2.35
Day's High
HK$2.45
Day's Low
HK$2.31
Volume
29,015,654
Avg. Vol
11,257,118
52-wk High
HK$2.45
52-wk Low
HK$0.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Suntien Green Energy Corp posts ‍total power generation of 1.1 MLN MWH​ for Q3
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK>:‍Total power generation of group on a consolidated basis for 2017 Q3 amounted to 1.1 MLN MWH.Total sales volume of gas in Q3 was 337.2 million cubic meter‍​.  Full Article

Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Suntien Green Energy
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sold 1.69 million shares of China Suntien Green Energy <0956.HK> at HK$0.92 per share - HKEx filing .GIC Private Ltd's stake in China Suntien Green Energy <0956.HK> reduced to 15.95 percent from 16.04 percent - HKEx filing.  Full Article

China Suntien Green Energy says Cao Xin has been elected as the chairman<0956.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK>: Says Cao Xin has been elected as the chairman of the third session of the board of directors . Gao Qing Yu and Wang Hong June have been appointed as executive directors of the company .  Full Article

China Suntien Green Energy Corp issues Fy 2015 profit outlook
Friday, 22 Jan 2016 

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd:Net profit attributable to shareholders of the co for year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to decrease by about 45% to 60%.Decrease in net profit attributable to a significant drop in sales volume of natural gas.  Full Article

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd News

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC unloads shares in China Suntien Green Energy - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 958,000 shares Of China Suntien Green Energy at an average price per share of HK$1.62 on May 4 - HKEx filing

