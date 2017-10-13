Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Suntien Green Energy Corp posts ‍total power generation of 1.1 MLN MWH​ for Q3

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK>:‍Total power generation of group on a consolidated basis for 2017 Q3 amounted to 1.1 MLN MWH.Total sales volume of gas in Q3 was 337.2 million cubic meter‍​.

Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sold 1.69 million shares of China Suntien Green Energy <0956.HK> at HK$0.92 per share - HKEx filing .GIC Private Ltd's stake in China Suntien Green Energy <0956.HK> reduced to 15.95 percent from 16.04 percent - HKEx filing.

China Suntien Green Energy says Cao Xin has been elected as the chairman<0956.HK>

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK>: Says Cao Xin has been elected as the chairman of the third session of the board of directors . Gao Qing Yu and Wang Hong June have been appointed as executive directors of the company .

China Suntien Green Energy Corp issues Fy 2015 profit outlook

China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd:Net profit attributable to shareholders of the co for year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to decrease by about 45% to 60%.Decrease in net profit attributable to a significant drop in sales volume of natural gas.