China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd (0956.HK)
2.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.09 (+3.86%)
HK$2.33
HK$2.35
HK$2.45
HK$2.31
29,015,654
11,257,118
HK$2.45
HK$0.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Suntien Green Energy Corp posts total power generation of 1.1 MLN MWH for Q3
Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK>:Total power generation of group on a consolidated basis for 2017 Q3 amounted to 1.1 MLN MWH.Total sales volume of gas in Q3 was 337.2 million cubic meter. Full Article
Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Suntien Green Energy
China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sold 1.69 million shares of China Suntien Green Energy <0956.HK> at HK$0.92 per share - HKEx filing .GIC Private Ltd's stake in China Suntien Green Energy <0956.HK> reduced to 15.95 percent from 16.04 percent - HKEx filing. Full Article
China Suntien Green Energy says Cao Xin has been elected as the chairman<0956.HK>
China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd <0956.HK>: Says Cao Xin has been elected as the chairman of the third session of the board of directors . Gao Qing Yu and Wang Hong June have been appointed as executive directors of the company . Full Article
China Suntien Green Energy Corp issues Fy 2015 profit outlook
China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd:Net profit attributable to shareholders of the co for year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to decrease by about 45% to 60%.Decrease in net profit attributable to a significant drop in sales volume of natural gas. Full Article
BRIEF-Singapore's GIC unloads shares in China Suntien Green Energy - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 958,000 shares Of China Suntien Green Energy at an average price per share of HK$1.62 on May 4 - HKEx filing