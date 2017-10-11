Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huaneng Renewables Corp posts gross power generation for Sept of 1.6 mln MWH​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>:‍ Gross power generation for September 1.6 million MWH​.

Huaneng Renewables announces gross power generation for June

July 10 (Reuters) - Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>:Gross power generation of company for June 2017 amounted to 1.5 million mwh, representing an increase of 2.4%.

Huaneng Renewables announces January gross power generation

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK> :Huaneng renewables corp ltd - gross power generation of company for january 2017 amounted to 2 million mwh, representing an increase of 29.2%.

Huaneng Renewables Corp enters into loan services framework agreement<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: Announcement disclosable and continuing connected transactions entering into deposit and loan services framework agreement <0958.HK> . The company entered into the deposit and loan services framework agreement with Huaneng Finance . Says term commencing on 1 January 2017 and expiring on 31 December 2019 .

Huaneng Renewables Corp enters cooperation agreement with Tiancheng Leasing Company<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: Announcement continuing connected transaction entering into strategic cooperation agreement <0958.HK> . Says the company entered into the strategic cooperation agreement with Tiancheng Leasing Company . Agreement is effective for a term commencing on 1 January 2017 and expiring on 31 December 2019 . Tiancheng Leasing Company will provide financial leasing services to the company.

Huaneng Renewables enters transactions framework agreement with Huaneng Group<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: Announcement continuing connected transactions entering into connected transactions framework agreement <0958.HK> . The company entered into the connected transactions framework agreement with Huaneng Group . Deal for a term commencing on 1 January 2017 and expiring on 31 December 2019 . Will conduct certain transactions with Huaneng Group and its subsidiaries and associates on an on-going basis .

Huaneng Renewables Corp says HY profit RMB1.81 billion<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: HY revenue RMB4.91 billion, representing an increase of 25.3% . Board has not made any recommendation on the distribution of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company: RMB1.81 billion, representing an increase of 59.4% . Estimated that the second half of the year will not witness significant fluctuation of growth in demand for electricity" .

Huaneng Renewables Corp says gross power generation for July of 1.3 million MWh, up 47.9 pct<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: Gross power generation of the company for July 2016 amounted to 1.3 million MWh, representing an increase of 47.9% .

Huaneng Renewables isuues positive profit alert for the first half of 2016<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: Announcement positive profit alert for the first half of 2016 <0958.HK> . Net profit attributable to shareholders of co for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to increase by more than 50% . Expected result is due to the significant advantage embodied in the layout of newly installed capacity .

Huaneng Renewables Corp says total gross power generation of co for June 2016 amounted to 1.4 mln MWH<0958.HK>

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd <0958.HK>: Says total gross power generation of the company for June 2016 amounted to 1.4 million MWH .