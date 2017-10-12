Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>:At end of September 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB128.23 billion​.‍In September 2017, group recorded contracted sales of RMB13.14 billion​.

June 8 (Reuters) - Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>::In May 2017, group recorded contracted sales of RMB15.73 billion.

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK> :In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion.

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>:At the end of November 2016, the group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB80.40 billion.

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK> : At end of september 2016, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB65.1 billion .In september 2016, group recorded contracted sales of RMB9.03 billion.

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>: Unaudited interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0960.HK> . HY net profit RMB 3.73 billion versus RMB 3.84 billion year ago . HY revenue RMB 18.37 billion versus RMB 16.79 billion year ago . HY contracted sales increased by 78.4% to RMB 38.59 billion . Says no dividends were declared and proposed by the company during the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Expect a natural retracement in transaction level in the third quarter" . Expect growth in both supply and demand for the full year" . Maintain an optimistic view on fourth quarter" . Longfor properties co-city-based policies will be further refined and the monetary environment will remain in a relaxed to stable condition . Will maintain an open attitude towards cooperative investment opportunities" . Consumption power in China continues to climb, great potential still exists in the commercial property sector" .

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <0960.HK> . Says at the end of July 2016, the group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB47.27 billion . In July 2016, the group recorded contracted sales of RMB8.68 billion .

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <0960.HK> . Says at the end of may 2016, the group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB30.20 billion . Contracted sales of RMB30.20 billion, represents y-o-y growth of 103% . Says in May 2016, the Group recorded contracted sales of RMB10.19 billion, representing a y-o-y growth of 153% .

Longfor Properties Co Ltd <0960.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <0960.HK> . Says at the end of April 2016, the group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB20.01 billion . Says in April 2016, the group recorded contracted sales of RMB6.50 billion .

Longfor Properties Co Ltd:Chongqing longhu development company will issue domestic corporate bonds to qualified investors on 25 and 26 January 2016.Says domestic corporate bonds has an initial principal amount of 2.5 billion yuan.Proceeds will be used to adjust its debt structure and replenish working capital.