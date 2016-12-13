Edition:
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd (0966.HK)

0966.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.30 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
Open
HK$25.00
Day's High
HK$25.15
Day's Low
HK$24.60
Volume
16,387,390
Avg. Vol
10,224,678
52-wk High
HK$25.70
52-wk Low
HK$14.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Taiping Insurance says Jan To Nov premium income for Taiping Life Insurance RMB87.32 bln
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK> : Jan to nov premium income for Taiping Life Insurance Company limited RMB 87.32 billion . Jan-Nov gross premium income for taiping general insurance co ltd RMB 16.42 billion .Jan To Nov premium income for taiping pension co ltd RMB 3.62 billion.  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance says gross premium income for Taiping Life Insurance from 1 Jan to 30 Sept RMB76.49 bln
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK> : Gross premium income for period from 1 january 2016 to 30 september 2016 for Taiping Life Insurance Company RMB76.49 billion .Premium income for period from 1 january 2016 to 30 september 2016 for Taiping General Insurance Co rmb13.45 billion.  Full Article

China Taiping reports HY net profit HK$3.10 bln vs HK$5.86 bln<0966.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0966.HK> . HY net profit attributable HK$3.10 billion versus HK$5.86 billion . HY total premium HK$93.9 billion, up 10.0 percent .No interim dividend in respect of the interim period was proposed.  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance appoints Wang Tingke as executive director<0966.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>: 1)appointment of executive director and member of corporate GOVERNANCE committee; and (2)resignation of executive director, deputy general manager and member of corporate GOVERNANCE committee <0966.HK> . Wang Tingke has been appointed as an executive director and a member of the of the company corporate GOVERNANCE committee .Meng Zhaoyi has resigned as an executive director, deputy general manager.  Full Article

China Taiping says Jan-July premium income for Taiping Life Insurance RMB64.87 bln<0966.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>: Premium income of prc subsidiaries . January to July premium income for Taiping Life Insurance Co Ltd RMB 64.87 billion versus RMB 53.68 billion .  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance estimates profit decrease for interim results 2016<0966.HK>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>: Profit attributable expected to decrease by 45% to 50% for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result is mainly due to relatively higher realised gain from group's equity investments in the last period .  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance Jan-June gross premium income for Taiping Life Insurance was RMB 60.79 bln<0966.HK>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>:Gross premium income for January to June for taiping life insurance company limited was RMB 60.79 billion versus RMB 50.19 billion.  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance Holdings announces audit results<0966.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>: Audit findings on China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd and its subsidiaries issued by the national audit office of the people's republic of China <0966.HK> . Findings of the audit indicate that, TPG was able to implement the national economic and financial policies . Audit identified certain weaknesses in financial income and expenditure, business operation and risk management . Issues identified in the audit have no material impact on the company's overall operating results and its financial statements .  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance updates on premium income of PRC subsidiaries from 1 Jan TO 31 May<0966.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd <0966.HK>: Gross Premium Income for the period from 1 Jan TO 31 May for Taiping Pension Company Limited is RMB 2.22 bln . Gross premium income for the period from 1 jan to 31 may for Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited is rmb52.55 bln . Jan to May gross premium income for Taiping General Insurance Company Limited was rmb7.57 bln .  Full Article

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd News

BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance says ‍TSFL entered into finance leasing framework agreement

* ‍TSFL entered into finance leasing framework agreement with China Petrochemical Corporation​

Earnings vs. Estimates

