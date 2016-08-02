Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Xinyi Solar says HY revenue HK$ 3.17 bln<0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0968.HK> . HY revenue hk$ 3.17 billion versus hk$2.05 billion a year ago . Resolved to declare an interim dividend of 8.0 hk cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company hk$1.12 billion +85.7% . Steady growth is still anticipated for the overall global market in the long run." . "Directors expect the overall business environment in the prc to continue to be volatile and challenging during the second half" .

Xinyi Solar to continue to buy equipments under equipment purchase framework agreement<0868.HK><0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions - purchase of the automation equipment by Xinyi Solar <0968.HK> . Equipment purchase framework agreement was entered into . Xinyi Solar Group agreed to continue to purchase automation equipment from Xinyi Glass Group for 6-months ending 31 December 2016 . Total purchase price is expected to be not more than payment of the RMB34.64 million .

Xinyi Solar Holdings says will continue to purchase products from Xinyi Glass Group<0868.HK><0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions - purchase of glass products by Xinyi Solar <0968.HK> . On 29 June 2016 the glass supply framework agreement was entered into . Pursuant to deal Xinyi Solar Group agreed to continue to purchase products from Xinyi Glass Group for six months ending 31 December 2016 . Maximum purchase agreement amount of RMB93.92 million .

Xinyi Solar Holdings issues positive profit alert<0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Positive profit alert for the six months ending 30 June 2016 <0968.HK> . Amount of the net profit for the six months ending 30 June 2016 is expected to increase by 70% to 90% . Says expected result due to increase in sales volume of the group's solar glass products by around 50 .

Xinyi Solar updates on agreement between Xinhe Logistics and Xinyi Solar<0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions for Xinyi Solar Transportation Services <0968.HK> . Transportation service agreement entered into for provision of transportation services by Xinhe Logistics to Xinyi Solar Group .