L'Occitane International SA <0973.HK>: Unaudited trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2016 <0973.HK> . Net sales at constant exchange rates grew by 0.5% for the first three months of FY 2017 . Due to unfavourable foreign exchange impacts, net sales for three months ended 30 June 2016 at reported rates declined by 2.2% . Says same store sales growth for the three months ended 30 June 2016 down 1.3 percent .