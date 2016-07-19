Edition:
L'Occitane International SA (0973.HK)

0973.HK on Hong Kong Stock

16.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
HK$16.78
Open
HK$16.78
Day's High
HK$16.82
Day's Low
HK$16.64
Volume
307,315
Avg. Vol
517,108
52-wk High
HK$18.76
52-wk Low
HK$14.08

Latest Key Developments

L'Occitane International says same store sales growth for three months ended 30 June 2016 down 1.3pct<0973.HK>
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

L'Occitane International SA <0973.HK>: Unaudited trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2016 <0973.HK> . Net sales at constant exchange rates grew by 0.5% for the first three months of FY 2017 . Due to unfavourable foreign exchange impacts, net sales for three months ended 30 June 2016 at reported rates declined by 2.2% . Says same store sales growth for the three months ended 30 June 2016 down 1.3 percent .  Full Article

L'Occitane International says Net profit for the year was 113.6 mln Euros, down 9.6 pct<0973.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

L'Occitane International SA <0973.HK>: Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Says group's net sales were 1.28 billion Euros, recording an increase of 8.9% for FY2016 . Recommended distribution of special dividend of 0.034 per share at the board meeting held on 1 June 2015 . Net profit for the year was 113.6 million Euros, a decrease of 9.6% . Says proposed final dividend of 0.0291 per share .  Full Article

L'Occitane International SA News

BRIEF-L'occitane International SA says group's qtrly net sales up 4.1 pct at reported rates

* Group's net sales grew by 4.1% at reported rates and 2.7% at constant rates for three months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

