Mongolian Mining Corp (0975.HK)
0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.24
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
HK$0.24
8,096,184
17,465,424
HK$0.40
HK$0.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mongolian Mining says qtrly group's mine production rose by 284 pct
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mongolian Mining Corp <0975.HK>::Qtrly group's mine production rose by 284 percent versus corresponding period of 2016. Full Article
Mongolian Mining updates on petition heard by the grand court<0975.HK>
Mongolian Mining Corp <0975.HK>: Petition was heard by the grand court on 1 September 2016 . Judge granted an order that provisional liquidation of the company be extended by a further eight weeks from this hearing . Full Article
Mongolian Mining updates on debt restructuring<0975.HK>
Mongolian Mining Corp <0975.HK>: Says company is continuing to progress negotiations with its creditors in relation to the debt restructuring . Filed application for appointment of provisional liquidators over company on "soft touch" basis to assist in debt restructuring process . Full Article
Mongolian Mining Corp updates on facilities agreement
Mongolian Mining Corp:Reference is made to the announcement of the company dated 5 March 2014 and the 2014 annual report in relation to the facilities agreement.Company had neither made the payment to the lenders nor been able to secure any waiver or forbearance from the lenders in this regard.As such, an event of default under the bnp/icbc facilities agreement has taken place.Says proposed to enter forbearance agreements with both the lenders and the steering committee of the holders of the notes.Not received any notice from any of the lenders demanding immediate repayment of any outstanding amount under the bnp/icbc facilities agreement. Full Article
China's Shenhua suspends two coal mines, Mongolia set to benefit
ULAANBAATAR, Aug 4 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China, it said late on Thursday, a move that could benefit producers across the border in Mongolia.