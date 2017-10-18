Mongolian Mining Corp:Reference is made to the announcement of the company dated 5 March 2014 and the 2014 annual report in relation to the facilities agreement.Company had neither made the payment to the lenders nor been able to secure any waiver or forbearance from the lenders in this regard.As such, an event of default under the bnp/icbc facilities agreement has taken place.Says proposed to enter forbearance agreements with both the lenders and the steering committee of the holders of the notes.Not received any notice from any of the lenders demanding immediate repayment of any outstanding amount under the bnp/icbc facilities agreement.