Edition:
India

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (0976.HK)

0976.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
HK$4.26
Open
HK$4.25
Day's High
HK$4.25
Day's Low
HK$4.06
Volume
1,970,000
Avg. Vol
4,189,008
52-wk High
HK$6.13
52-wk Low
HK$3.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chiho Environmental Group appoints Qin Yongmin as CEO​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chiho Environmental Group Ltd <0976.HK>:Zhu Patrick Xiangdong resigned as CEO​.‍Qin Yongmin has been appointed as CEO of company​.‍Wong Wun Lam has been appointed as executive director of company​.‍Wong Wun Lam, CFO of company, has been appointed as executive director​.  Full Article

Chiho-Tiande Group records HY net loss of HK$170.5 mln<0976.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0976.HK> . Revenue for the first half of 2016 decreased by HK$0.3 billion or 16.7% to HK$1.5 billion . No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the current and previous interim periods . Group recorded HY loss attributable to the owners of the company of HK$170.5 million, decreased by HK$779.1 million . Volatility in the global metal market is expected to be seen in the coming years" . Management remains to be cautiously optimistic about the group's performance in the coming months . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

Chiho Tiande obtained anti-trust clearance of potential equity acquisition<0976.HK>
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Group has not entered into any definitive agreement in respect of the potential equity acquisition . Obtained anti-trust clearance of potential equity acquisition from competition and consumer protection office in Poland .  Full Article

Chiho Tiande Group updates on the German debt acquisition<0976.HK>
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Company has submitted anti-trust filings in the applicable jurisdictions in which Scholz Group maintains material operations . Refers to announcements in relation to the German debt acquisition, the US assignment and the restructuring steps . Obtained anti-trust clearances of the potential equity acquisition from the Federal Cartel Office in Germany and the federal competition authority in Austria .  Full Article

Chiho-Tiande Group updates on restructuring agreement entered into by co and Scholz Holding<0976.HK>
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Says restructuring agreement was entered into by, among others, the company and Scholz Holding . Bridging loan agreement for provision of an up to EUR80 million . On 20 July 2016 CRDL and Scholz recycling entered into the bridging loan agreement .  Full Article

Chiho-Tiande Group enters assignment and assumption agreement<0976.HK>
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: The company (as assignee), the assignors (as assignors) and the borrowers (as borrowers) entered into an assignment and assumption agreement . Agreement to acquire the rights and obligations under the credit agreement . Assignment and assumption agreement to acquire the rights and obligations for a purchase price of US$16.76 million .  Full Article

Chiho Tiande Group Ltd issues Fy 2015 profit/loss outlook
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Chiho Tiande Group Ltd:Says the Group is expected to continue to record a significant net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Net loss is mainly attributable to the realised losses on the Group’s metal futures contracts.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd News

» More 0976.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials