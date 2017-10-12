Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (0976.HK)
4.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.10 (-2.35%)
HK$4.26
HK$4.25
HK$4.25
HK$4.06
1,970,000
4,189,008
HK$6.13
HK$3.16
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chiho Environmental Group appoints Qin Yongmin as CEO
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chiho Environmental Group Ltd <0976.HK>:Zhu Patrick Xiangdong resigned as CEO.Qin Yongmin has been appointed as CEO of company.Wong Wun Lam has been appointed as executive director of company.Wong Wun Lam, CFO of company, has been appointed as executive director. Full Article
Chiho-Tiande Group records HY net loss of HK$170.5 mln<0976.HK>
Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0976.HK> . Revenue for the first half of 2016 decreased by HK$0.3 billion or 16.7% to HK$1.5 billion . No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the current and previous interim periods . Group recorded HY loss attributable to the owners of the company of HK$170.5 million, decreased by HK$779.1 million . Volatility in the global metal market is expected to be seen in the coming years" . Management remains to be cautiously optimistic about the group's performance in the coming months . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
Chiho Tiande obtained anti-trust clearance of potential equity acquisition<0976.HK>
Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Group has not entered into any definitive agreement in respect of the potential equity acquisition . Obtained anti-trust clearance of potential equity acquisition from competition and consumer protection office in Poland . Full Article
Chiho Tiande Group updates on the German debt acquisition<0976.HK>
Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Company has submitted anti-trust filings in the applicable jurisdictions in which Scholz Group maintains material operations . Refers to announcements in relation to the German debt acquisition, the US assignment and the restructuring steps . Obtained anti-trust clearances of the potential equity acquisition from the Federal Cartel Office in Germany and the federal competition authority in Austria . Full Article
Chiho-Tiande Group updates on restructuring agreement entered into by co and Scholz Holding<0976.HK>
Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Says restructuring agreement was entered into by, among others, the company and Scholz Holding . Bridging loan agreement for provision of an up to EUR80 million . On 20 July 2016 CRDL and Scholz recycling entered into the bridging loan agreement . Full Article
Chiho-Tiande Group enters assignment and assumption agreement<0976.HK>
Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: The company (as assignee), the assignors (as assignors) and the borrowers (as borrowers) entered into an assignment and assumption agreement . Agreement to acquire the rights and obligations under the credit agreement . Assignment and assumption agreement to acquire the rights and obligations for a purchase price of US$16.76 million . Full Article
Chiho Tiande Group Ltd issues Fy 2015 profit/loss outlook
Chiho Tiande Group Ltd:Says the Group is expected to continue to record a significant net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Net loss is mainly attributable to the realised losses on the Group’s metal futures contracts. Full Article