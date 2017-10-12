Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chiho Environmental Group appoints Qin Yongmin as CEO​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chiho Environmental Group Ltd <0976.HK>:Zhu Patrick Xiangdong resigned as CEO​.‍Qin Yongmin has been appointed as CEO of company​.‍Wong Wun Lam has been appointed as executive director of company​.‍Wong Wun Lam, CFO of company, has been appointed as executive director​.

Chiho-Tiande Group records HY net loss of HK$170.5 mln<0976.HK>

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0976.HK> . Revenue for the first half of 2016 decreased by HK$0.3 billion or 16.7% to HK$1.5 billion . No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the current and previous interim periods . Group recorded HY loss attributable to the owners of the company of HK$170.5 million, decreased by HK$779.1 million . Volatility in the global metal market is expected to be seen in the coming years" . Management remains to be cautiously optimistic about the group's performance in the coming months . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 .

Chiho Tiande obtained anti-trust clearance of potential equity acquisition<0976.HK>

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Group has not entered into any definitive agreement in respect of the potential equity acquisition . Obtained anti-trust clearance of potential equity acquisition from competition and consumer protection office in Poland .

Chiho Tiande Group updates on the German debt acquisition<0976.HK>

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Company has submitted anti-trust filings in the applicable jurisdictions in which Scholz Group maintains material operations . Refers to announcements in relation to the German debt acquisition, the US assignment and the restructuring steps . Obtained anti-trust clearances of the potential equity acquisition from the Federal Cartel Office in Germany and the federal competition authority in Austria .

Chiho-Tiande Group updates on restructuring agreement entered into by co and Scholz Holding<0976.HK>

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: Says restructuring agreement was entered into by, among others, the company and Scholz Holding . Bridging loan agreement for provision of an up to EUR80 million . On 20 July 2016 CRDL and Scholz recycling entered into the bridging loan agreement .

Chiho-Tiande Group enters assignment and assumption agreement<0976.HK>

Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd <0976.HK>: The company (as assignee), the assignors (as assignors) and the borrowers (as borrowers) entered into an assignment and assumption agreement . Agreement to acquire the rights and obligations under the credit agreement . Assignment and assumption agreement to acquire the rights and obligations for a purchase price of US$16.76 million .

Chiho Tiande Group Ltd issues Fy 2015 profit/loss outlook

Chiho Tiande Group Ltd:Says the Group is expected to continue to record a significant net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Net loss is mainly attributable to the realised losses on the Group’s metal futures contracts.