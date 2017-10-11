Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Merchants Land achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB17.39 bln ‍for 9 months

Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>:For period from 1 July 2017 to 30 Sept 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB4 billion​.‍for nine months ended 30 Sept, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of about RMB17.39 billion​.

China Merchants Land Group expects to record an increase in HY revenue and profits

July 10 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK> ::Group is expected to record a substantial increase in revenue and profits for six month period ended 30 June 2017.Group is expected to record at least 300% jump in profit attributable to owners of company for six month period ended 30 June 2017.Expected result due to a fair value gain recorded on derivative financial instruments for six month period ended 30 June 2017.

China Merchants Land updates on acquisition of land

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK> :obtained land transfer confirmation for the land use right in foshan for a total consideration of rmb135.3 million..

China Merchants Land HY net profit RMB50.5 million, down 61 pct<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: No interim dividend was paid, declared or proposed during the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected the real estate development investment in the second half of the year would experience a slow growth . Unlikely that the central government will further introduce national relaxation policies as a matter of urgency . For the first half net profit was RMB50.5 million, a decrease of approximately 61% . We will progressively expand into overseas markets" . Says HY revenue RMB 3.33 billion versus RMB 1.40 billion .

China Merchants Land updates on Coming Wealth SP agreement<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: Discloseable and connected transactions in relation to the acquisitions of entire equity interests in and shareholders' loans to coming wealth and Cheuk Tat <0978.HK> . Says the company and the seller entered into the coming wealth sp agreement . The company and the seller entered into the cheuk tat sp agreement . Pursuant to cheuk tat sp agreement co has conditionally agreed to purchase, entire share capital of cheuk tat and cheuk tat sale loan for hk$608 million . Co agreed to buy entire share capital of coming wealth and the coming wealth sale loan for about hk$505 million . Says consideration will be funded by new banking facility of the group .

China Merchants Land says Jin Yan appointed CFO<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: Appointment of general manager and change of chief financial officer <0978.HK> . Jin Yan been appointed as chief financial officer of the company, with effect from 18 August 2016. . Yu zhiliang an executive director of the company, has been re-designated as general manager from chief financial officer .

China Merchants Land issues HY profit forecast<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: Group is expected to record increase in the profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For six months ended 30 June 2016, group is expected to record decline in profit attributable to owners of company . Expected increase in profit due to increase in total gross floor area of properties completed and delivered .Expected decrease in net profit for six months ended 30 June due to exchange loss recorded for six months ended 30 June 2016.

China Merchants Land April to June contracted sales about RMB4.93 bln<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0978.HK> . From 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016 achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB4.93 billion .

China Merchants Land says Merchants Nanjing enters land cooperation agreement<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: Merchants Nanjing entered into the Nanjing 2016g01 land cooperation agreement with Nanjing Renyuan and Poly Jiangsu . Deal for total consideration of RMB4.82 billion . Pursuant to deal a jv company will be set up in the PRC specifically to engage in the development of the Nanjing 2016g01 land . Chairman of the board of directors of the jv company shall be a director nominated by Merchants Nanjing . Says jv will be owned as to 36% by Merchants Nanjing, 33% by Nanjing Renyuan and 31% by Poly Jiangsu .

China Merchants Land enters RMB640 mln term loan facility agreement<0978.HK>

China Merchants Land Ltd <0978.HK>: Company as borrower entered into a facility agreement relating to a RMB640 million term loan facility with a bank . Says loan facility has a term of 3 years commencing from the date of first drawdown .