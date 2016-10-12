Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lianhua Supermarket issues profit warning

Lianhua Supermarket Co Ltd <0980.HK> : Group's net loss for nine months ended 30 september 2016 is expected to increase by approximately 20% to 40% yoy . Expected increase in loss is mainly attributable to shrinking market demand .Expects financial results of co for twelve months ending 31 Dec is likely to assume net loss trend.

Lianhua Supermarket Co Ltd <0980.HK>: Profit warning <0980.HK> . Says the expected profit decrease is mainly attributable to the downward trend of prc's macro-economic growth . Group's net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to significantly decrease by approximately 80% to 90% .

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings issues FY 2015 profit warning

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd:Expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately RMB450 million to RMB500 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected net loss is mainly attributable to substantial decrease in investment income of the group.Expected result due to slowing down of PRC's economic growth, impact of e-Commerce posed on traditional retail industry.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd says entered into sales agency framework agreement

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd:Announcement continuing connected transactions.Company entered into the sales agency framework agreement with bailian omni-channel.Pursuant to deal, bailian finance to provide group with deposit, withdrawal and settlement services for three years.Expected maximum platform usage fee payable by group under agreement for 2016, 2017 and 2018 are RMB12 million, RMB18 mln,rmb24 million.