Semiconductor Manufacturing International says ‍Liang Mong Song appointed as co-CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp <0981.HK>:‍Liang Mong Song appointed as a co-chief executive officer​.‍Zhao Haijun updated to title of co-CEO.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International posts net profit of $104.0 mln in Q4

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp <0981.HK> : Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $104.0 million in 4Q16, as compared to $113.6 million in 3Q16 . In first quarter revenue expected to decline by 2% to 4% QOQ . Revenue was $814.8 million in 4Q16, an increase of 5.2% QOQ from $774.8 million in 3Q16 . In first quarter co expects gross margin to range from 25% to 28% .Target revenue growth of 20% yoy, gross margin of mid to high-20's% and EBITDA margin of high-30's% for 2017.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International proposes share consolidation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp <0981.HK> :Board proposes share consolidation of every ten of us$0.0004 each into one consolidated share of us$0.004 each.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International enters into framework agreement with SMNC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp <0981.HK> : Company and Semiconductor Manufacturing North China (Beijing) Corporation (SMNC) entered into framework agreement .Agreement in relation to supply of goods and services, leasing of assets, transfer of equipment.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp proposes 10 to 1 share consolidation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp <0981.HK> : Board proposes to put forward a proposal to shareholders to effect share consolidation .Consolidation of every 10 issued, unissued existing shares of us$0.0004 each into 1 consolidated share of us$0.004 each.

SMIC says qtrly net profit $97.6 mln<0981.HK>

SMIC <0981.HK>: SMIC reports unaudited results for the three months ended June 30, 2016 <0981.HK> . Revenue was a record high of $690.2 million in 2q16, an increase of 8.8% qoq from $634.3 million in 1q16 . Expects Q3 revenue to increase by 8% to 11% quarter over quarter . Net profit for the period attributable to smic was $97.6 million in 2q16, as compared to $61.4 million in 1q16 . Expects Q3 gross margin to range from 28% to 30%. . Planned 2016 capital expenditures for foundry operations are approximately $2.5 billion . Planned 2016 capital expenditures for non-foundry operations are approximately $50 million . Sees Q3 non-GAAP operating expenses excluding items to range from $140 million to $145 million. .

SMIC updates on framework agreement with SMNC<0981.HK>

SMIC <0981.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - supply of goods and services, leasing of assets, transfer of equipment and provision of technical authorisation and licensing . Company expects to enter into a framework agreement with SMNC (Semiconductor Manufacturing North China (Beijing)) in relation to the continuing connected transactions within the next few months .Company and SMNC will continue to engage with one another in relation to the supply of goods and services, leasing of assets.

SMIC says SMIC Beijing and SMNC entered into a fund management agreement<0981.HK>

SMIC <0981.HK>: Centralised fund management agreement with Semiconductor Manufacturing north China (Beijing) Corporation <0981.HK> . SMIC Beijing and SMNC entered into the centralised fund management agreement .

SMIC updates on acquisition of 70 pct of LFoundry s.r.l.<0981.HK>

SMIC <0981.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of 70% of the corporate capital of LFoundry s.r.l. <0981.HK> . Company, LFoundry Europe and Marsica entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of EUR49 million . Lfoundry Europe and Marsica each agreed to sell to the company 35% of the corporate capital of the target company .

SMIC updates on partnership agreement for the establishment of a fund<0981.HK>

SMIC <0981.HK>: Connected transaction - entering into partnership agreement for the establishment of a fund <0981.HK> . Shanghai zhaoxin as the general partner and China IC Fund and China IC Capital as the initial limited partners entered into the Partnership Agreement . The total capital commitment to the fund is expected to be RMB2 billion .