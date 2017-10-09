Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ground International Development ‍expects group to record 75% fall in HY net profit

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ground International Development Ltd <0989.HK>:Expected that group may record a significant decrease of over 75 pct in its net profit for HY.Expects fall in loss as property project of Guangze Red house has not reached criteria for revenue recognition.

Ground Properties enters into subscription agreements<0989.HK>

Ground Properties Co Ltd <0989.HK>: Says company entered into seven separate gm subscription agreements with seven gm subscribers . Says gross proceeds from the gm subscriptions will be hk$170 million . On 5 August, company also entered into two separate cb subscription agreements . Assuming all sm subscription shares are fully subscribed, gross proceeds from sm subscriptions will be hk$130 million . Gross proceeds from the issue of the convertible bonds will be hk$200 million . Company also entered into seven separate sm subscription agreements with seven sm subscribers .

Ground Properties issues profit warnings<0989.HK>

Ground Properties Co Ltd <0989.HK>: Update on profit warning <0989.HK> . Expected a significant increase in the net loss for the year ended 31 March 2016 of over 250% . Result due to increase in profit from operation arising from group's telecommunications retail sales and management services segment .

Ground Properties Co Ltd:Expected the group may record a significant increase of over 250% in its net loss for the year ending 31 March 2016.Increase in loss attributable to significant increase in legal and professional fees by over hk$30 million.