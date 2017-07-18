Edition:
India

Theme International Holdings Ltd (0990.HK)

0990.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-3.64%)
Prev Close
HK$0.22
Open
HK$0.22
Day's High
HK$0.22
Day's Low
HK$0.21
Volume
94,150,000
Avg. Vol
18,011,301
52-wk High
HK$0.34
52-wk Low
HK$0.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Theme International expects to record positive total comprehensive profit for HY
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 

July 18 (Reuters) - Theme International Holdings Ltd <0990.HK>:Group is expected to record a positive total comprehensive profit for six months period ended 30 june 2017.Expected result due to increase in group's distribution and trading segment revenue.  Full Article

Theme International applies for trading resumption<0990.HK>
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Theme International Holdings Ltd <0990.HK>: Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 may 2016 . On 19 may 2016, offeror has acquired sales shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately hk$289.7 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Theme International Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Theme International appoints Cao Zhuoqun, Wu Aiping as executive directors

* Cao Zhuoqun and Wu Aiping have been appointed as executive directors

» More 0990.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials