July 18 (Reuters) - Theme International Holdings Ltd <0990.HK>:Group is expected to record a positive total comprehensive profit for six months period ended 30 june 2017.Expected result due to increase in group's distribution and trading segment revenue.

Theme International Holdings Ltd <0990.HK>: Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 may 2016 . On 19 may 2016, offeror has acquired sales shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately hk$289.7 million .