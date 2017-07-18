Theme International Holdings Ltd (0990.HK)
0990.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-3.64%)
HK$-0.01 (-3.64%)
Prev Close
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
Open
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
Day's High
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
Day's Low
HK$0.21
HK$0.21
Volume
94,150,000
94,150,000
Avg. Vol
18,011,301
18,011,301
52-wk High
HK$0.34
HK$0.34
52-wk Low
HK$0.17
HK$0.17
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Theme International expects to record positive total comprehensive profit for HY
July 18 (Reuters) - Theme International Holdings Ltd <0990.HK>:Group is expected to record a positive total comprehensive profit for six months period ended 30 june 2017.Expected result due to increase in group's distribution and trading segment revenue. Full Article
Theme International applies for trading resumption<0990.HK>
Theme International Holdings Ltd <0990.HK>: Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 may 2016 . On 19 may 2016, offeror has acquired sales shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately hk$289.7 million . Full Article
BRIEF-Theme International appoints Cao Zhuoqun, Wu Aiping as executive directors
* Cao Zhuoqun and Wu Aiping have been appointed as executive directors
No consensus analysis data available.