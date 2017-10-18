Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Datang International Power Generation says 9-mnth total power generation about 147.2 bln KWH

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS>::As of Sept. 30, 2017, total power generation of co & units about 147.1777 billion kwh, up about 13.24​ percent.

Datang International Power Generation issues profit warning

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS> : For Q3 of 2016 company expects to record negative amount in net profit .Expected result due to transfer of coal-to-chemical segment and related projects, net profit attributable decreased by approximately RMB5.518 billion.

Datang International Power Generation updates on coal purchase and sale framework agreement<0991.HK><601991.SS>

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS>: Coal purchase and sale framework agreement <0991.HK> . Baoli Coal Company entered into coal purchase and sale framework agreement with Inner Mongolia Fuel Company .Inner Mongolia Fuel to purchase coal from baoli coal with max amount of approximately RMB120 million.

Datang International Power Generation unit enters into capital contribution agreement<601991.SS>

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS>: Announcement - connected transaction - capital contribution agreement . Lvsigang power generation co, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the capital contribution agreement . Datang international power generation co - capital contribution agreement with Datang Jiangsu power generation company, a unit of cdc .Lvsigang power generation and Datang Jiangsu power generation agreed to make capital contributions in sum of RMB30 million and RMB170 million.

Datang International Power Generation enters into agreement with Datang lease<601991.SS>

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS>: Announcement - discloseable transaction and continuing connected transactions financial cooperation agreement <0991.HK> . Company entered into the financial cooperation agreement with Datang lease company . Shall conduct financial leasing and other businesses with aggregate amount of not more than RMB5 billion . Datang international power generation co - the term of the agreement shall be 36 months commencing from 1 September 2016 to 31 August 2019 . Financial leasing amount for every 12 months from 1 September 2016 .

Datang International Power Generation Co says HY net profit RMB1.71 billion, down 19.08 pct<0991.HK><601991.SS>

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0991.HK> . HY operating revenue amounted to approximately RMB29.20 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 5.85% . Says HY net profit RMB1.71 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 19.08% . Says the board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for 2016 .

Datang International Power Generation issues 4 bln yuan worth of commercial paper

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. <601991.SS>: Says it issues fifth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 4 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.53 percent.

Datang International Power Generation Co clarifies on news reports<0991.HK><601991.SS>

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS>: As at date of announcement, proactive efforts have been made for facilitating transfer of the coal-to-chemical segment and related projects . Expected duolun coal chemical will incur losses from raw materials and equipment amounting to about RMB7.5 million as a result of incident . On 14 August 2016, the production of duolun coal chemical company was suspended for maintenance. . The party ultimately liable for the incident shall be determined according to the results of the investigation . As at the date of this announcement, the principal cause of the incident is still under further investigation . Incident does not have a significant impact on the business and normal production and operations of co . Noticed news reports on the deflagration of the methanol tank at Datang inner Mongolia duolun coal chemical .

Datang International Power Generation to pay 2015 div on Aug. 23

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 22 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 23 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 23.

Datang Power's board approves unit to set up JV to supply electricity

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd <601991.SS> <0991.HK> :Says board approves unit to set up JV to supply electricity with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($30.10 million).