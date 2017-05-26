Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lenovo Group updates on services agreement

May 26 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group:Continuing connected transactions with NEC .reference is made to announcements dated January 27, 2011 in relation to formation of JVCO with NEC pursuant to business combination agreement.it is currently contemplated that products and brand agreements and transitional services agreement will be renewed upon expiry.

Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>: Qtrly profit attributable $98 mln versus $300 mln . Qtrly gross profit margin 13.1 pct versus 14.6 pct . Qtrly group revenue of $12.17 bln versus $12.91 bln ."For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China".

Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in Fujitsu, Lenovo JV - Nikkei

: In addition to necessary funding, the DBJ could offer expertise in business turnaround to proposed JV between Fujitsu's PC business and Lenovo Group - Nikkei .Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in proposed JV between Fujitsu's Personal Computer business and China's Lenovo Group - Nikkei.

Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business.

Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business<0992.HK><6702.T>

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business.

Lenovo will load Microsoft's Office, Onedrive,Skype on select devices running Android operating system

Microsoft : Lenovo and Microsoft deepen strategic ties across devices . Collaboration between Microsoft and Lenovo also includes a patent cross-licensing agreement that covers Lenovo and motorola devices .Lenovo will load Microsoft's apps including Office, Onedrive and Skype on select Lenovo devices that use Android operating system.

Yonder & Beyond says Beyond Media entered into agreement with Lenovo<0992.HK>

Yonder & Beyond Group Ltd: Yonder & beyond group ltd - beyond media announces deal with Lenovo .Media is currently in the process of signing up content partners for the launch of the content platform for Lenovo.

Lenovo Group posts quarterly net profit of $173 mln<0992.HK>

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>: FY2016/17 first quarter results announcement <0992.hk> . Qtrly revenue $10.06 billion vs $10.72 billion . Qtrly gross profit margin 15.3 pct vs 15.4 pct last year . Qtrly net profit $173 mln vs $105 million a year ago . Qtrly revenue of group's PC and smart device business was US$6.992 billion, decline of 7 percent . Qtrly revenue of mobile business decreased 6 percent year-on-year to US$1.71 billion . "Remains confident it will continue to deliver profitable growth in pcs over time" .

NEC to book about 20 bln yen special profit this FY from sale of part of Lenovo NEC Holdings stake

: NEC: to book about 20 billion yen ($195 million) special profit this FY from sale of part of Lenovo NEC Holdings stake ($1 = 102.8000 yen).

Lenovo Group posts Q4 net profit $180 million<0992.HK>

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>: Fy2015/16 annual results announcement <0992.HK> . Q4 revenue $9.13 billion versus $11.33 billion . Qtrly net profit $180 million versus $100 million . Q4 gross profit margin 16.6 percent versus 15.7 percent last year . Board has resolved to recommend the payment of a final dividend of hk20.5 cents per share . Looking forward, the markets where the group is in will remain challenging in the short term . "Group's worldwide smartphone shipments declined 13 percent year-on-year to 66 million due to declines in China and North America" .