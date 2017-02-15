Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huarong International Financial says Huarong Tianhai entered into new partnership agreement

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK> : Huarong Tianhai, Qingdao Hua Zhi Yun And Qingdao Yong Xin Yuan entered into new partnership agreement .Huarong Tianhai will pay up its commitment of rmb600 million after Qingdao Hua Zhi Yun Has paid up rmb800 into fund and before 30 Sept 2020.

Huarong International Financial updates on a loan facility

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK> : Entered into a facility letter with a bank as lender .Deal for an aggregate principal amount not exceeding US$50 million.

Huarong International Financial Holdings enters into loan facility

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>- : Loan in relation to facilities of an aggregate principal amount not exceeding HK$700 million .Huarong international securities as borrower, entered into a facility letter with bank.

Huarong International Financial says SMI Culture to issue notes and bonds<0993.HK><2366.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: Interest fin-discloseable transaction subscription of notes and convertible bonds <0993.HK> . On 8 August 2016 (after trading hours), the investor and the issuer entered into the subscription agreement . Investor conditionally agreed to subscribe the notes in an aggregate principal amount of hk$200mln . Says investor conditionally agreed to subscribe the convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million .

Huarong International Financial Holdings issues profit alert<0993.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: Interest fin-positive profit alert <0993.HK> . Group is expected to record a significant increase in HY profit attributable to owners of the company . Increase in profit was due to increase in operating profit from asset management and direct investment segment .

Huarong International Financial updates on subscription of notes<0993.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: Interest fin-discloseable transaction subscription of notes <0993.HK> . Issuer to issue, and subscriber to subscribe for notes in aggregate principal amount of up to US$43.6 million . Says subscriber and the issuer entered into the subscription agreement .

Huarong International Financial appoints Huang Rui as chief executive officer<0993.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: Xiong hao has resigned as an executive director . Liu xiaodong has ceased to act as chief executive officer of the company . Says Huang Rui has been appointed as an executive director . Says Huang Rui has been appointed as chief executive officer of the company . Wang Qiang And Peng Xuanxian have been appointed as deputy chief executive officers of co with effect from 13 June 2016 .

Huarong International Financial says unit entered facility agreement<0993.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: The lender, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the facility agreement . Lender has agreed to provide the facility in the amount of US$75 million .

Huarong International Financial says unit and Credit China Holdings entered subscription agreement<0993.HK><8207.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: Interest fin-discloseable transaction subscription of convertible bonds <0993.HK> . The convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of hk$500 million . Unit as the subscriber and Credit China Holdings Limited as the issuer entered into the subscription agreement .