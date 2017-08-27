Anhui Expressway Co Ltd (0995.HK)
6.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.33%)
HK$6.03
HK$6.03
HK$6.06
HK$6.01
840,000
946,709
HK$6.59
HK$5.64
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Anhui Expressway's H1 net profit up 8.9 pct y/y
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>0995.HK:Says H1 net profit up 8.9 percent y/y at 524.3 million yuan ($78.88 million). Full Article
Anhui Expressway's board elects chairman
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>:Says board elects Qiao Chuanfu as chairman. Full Article
Anhui Expressway to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 18
July 10(Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 17.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18. Full Article
Anhui Expressway to invest in expressway reorganization and expansion project
Anhui Expressway <600012.SS>: Says it will invest in an expressway reorganization and expansion project .Says it expects to invest up to 5 billion yuan in the project. Full Article
Anhui Expressway's H1 net profit up 2.3 pct
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS><0995.HK> :Says its H1 net profit up 2.3 percent y/y at 481.7 million yuan ($72.29 million). Full Article
Anhui Expressway to pay 2015 dividend on July 19
Anhui Expressway Co., Ltd. <600012.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.23 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19. Full Article
Anhui Expressway appoints Qiao Chuanfu as chairman
Anhui Expressway <600012.SS> Co Ltd:Says it appoints Qiao Chuanfu as chairman of the board. Full Article
Anhui Expressway says Zhou Renqiang ceased to be chairman of board<0995.HK><600012.SS>
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>: Zhou Renqiang ceased to be an executive director, the chairman of the board . Says Qiao Chuanfu has been appointed as an executive director . Xu Zhen has been appointed as an executive director . Says Wu Xinhua ceased to be a non-executive director, the vice chairman of the board . Full Article
Anhui Expressway announces 2015 dividend payment
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 2.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to all shareholders for 2015. Full Article