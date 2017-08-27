Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anhui Expressway's H1 net profit up 8.9 pct y/y

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>0995.HK:Says H1 net profit up 8.9 percent y/y at 524.3 million yuan ($78.88 million).

Anhui Expressway's board elects chairman

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>:Says board elects Qiao Chuanfu as chairman.

Anhui Expressway to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 18

July 10(Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 17.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18.

Anhui Expressway to invest in expressway reorganization and expansion project

Anhui Expressway <600012.SS>: Says it will invest in an expressway reorganization and expansion project .Says it expects to invest up to 5 billion yuan in the project.

Anhui Expressway's H1 net profit up 2.3 pct

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS><0995.HK> :Says its H1 net profit up 2.3 percent y/y at 481.7 million yuan ($72.29 million).

Anhui Expressway to pay 2015 dividend on July 19

Anhui Expressway Co., Ltd. <600012.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.23 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19.

Anhui Expressway appoints Qiao Chuanfu as chairman

Anhui Expressway says Zhou Renqiang ceased to be chairman of board<0995.HK><600012.SS>

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>: Zhou Renqiang ceased to be an executive director, the chairman of the board . Says Qiao Chuanfu has been appointed as an executive director . Xu Zhen has been appointed as an executive director . Says Wu Xinhua ceased to be a non-executive director, the vice chairman of the board .

Anhui Expressway announces 2015 dividend payment

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 2.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to all shareholders for 2015.