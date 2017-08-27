Edition:
India

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd (0995.HK)

0995.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$6.03
Day's High
HK$6.06
Day's Low
HK$6.01
Volume
840,000
Avg. Vol
946,709
52-wk High
HK$6.59
52-wk Low
HK$5.64

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anhui Expressway's H1 net profit up 8.9 pct y/y
Sunday, 27 Aug 2017 

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>0995.HK:Says H1 net profit up 8.9 percent y/y at 524.3 million yuan ($78.88 million).  Full Article

Anhui Expressway's board elects chairman
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>:Says board elects Qiao Chuanfu as chairman.  Full Article

Anhui Expressway to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 18
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10(Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 17.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18.  Full Article

Anhui Expressway to invest in expressway reorganization and expansion project
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Anhui Expressway <600012.SS>: Says it will invest in an expressway reorganization and expansion project .Says it expects to invest up to 5 billion yuan in the project.  Full Article

Anhui Expressway's H1 net profit up 2.3 pct
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS><0995.HK> :Says its H1 net profit up 2.3 percent y/y at 481.7 million yuan ($72.29 million).  Full Article

Anhui Expressway to pay 2015 dividend on July 19
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Anhui Expressway Co., Ltd. <600012.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.23 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19.  Full Article

Anhui Expressway appoints Qiao Chuanfu as chairman
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Anhui Expressway <600012.SS> Co Ltd:Says it appoints Qiao Chuanfu as chairman of the board.  Full Article

Anhui Expressway says Zhou Renqiang ceased to be chairman of board<0995.HK><600012.SS>
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd <600012.SS>: Zhou Renqiang ceased to be an executive director, the chairman of the board . Says Qiao Chuanfu has been appointed as an executive director . Xu Zhen has been appointed as an executive director . Says Wu Xinhua ceased to be a non-executive director, the vice chairman of the board .  Full Article

Anhui Expressway announces 2015 dividend payment
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

Anhui Expressway Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 2.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to all shareholders for 2015.  Full Article

