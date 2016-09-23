Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carnival Group International says unit received acceptance of offer for acquisiton of property

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd <0996.HK> : Carnival group-discloseable transaction acquisition of property . Offer in relation to tender submitted by tenderer for purchase of property at purchase price of hk$1.3 billion . Unit Joy More Investment Limited, tenderer, , received acceptance of offer .Consideration of property shall be settled by internal resources of group, and/or bank borrowing.

Carnival Group International Holdings says HY net loss HK$156.4 million<0996.HK>

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd <0996.HK>: HY revenue HK$520.8 million versus HK$504.2 million . Says the board resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says HY loss HK$156.4 million versus profit of HK$100.5 million .

Carnival Group issues profit warning<0996.HK>

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd <0996.HK>: Inside information - profit warning <0996.HK> . Group expects to record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected loss due to the decrease in realised and unrealised gain on financial assets .

Carnival Group International Holdings enters subscription agreement<0996.HK>

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd <0996.HK>: Company and the subscriber entered into the subscription agreement . Net proceeds of the subscription will be approximately hk$379.2 million . Subscriber agreed to subscribe for a total of 440 million subscription shares at price of hk$0.88 per subscription share .

Carnival Group International updates on placing of existing shares and subscription for new shares<0996.HK>

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd <0996.HK>: Placing of existing shares and subscription for new shares <0996.HK> . Says company and the vendor entered into the placing agreement with the placing agents . Placing agents have agreed to place up to 725 million existing shares at a price of hk$0.95 per share on behalf of the vendor . Estimated net proceeds of the subscription is approximately hk$674.8 million .

Carnival Group International appoints King Pak Fu as CEO<0996.HK>

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd <0996.HK>: Resignation of executive director and change of Chief Executive Officer <0996.HK> . Leung Wing Cheong Eric has resigned as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer . King Pak Fu was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company .

Carnival Group International appoints Lee Siu Ming as CFO

Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:Appointment of chief strategy officer and chief financial officer.Lee Siu Ming has been appointed as the chief strategy officer and chief financial officer.Jasmine Geffner resigned as chief financial officer of the company.