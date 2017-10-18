Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Retech Technology signs 4th commercial agreement with China Citic Bank International‍​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Retech Technology Co Ltd ::Signed its fourth commercial agreement with China Citic Bank International‍​.

China Citic Bank Corp to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 24

July 17 (Reuters) - China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.215 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 21.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 24 and the dividend will be paid on July 24 .

China Citic Bank's H1 net profit rises 4.5 pct y/y

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 4.5 percent y/y at 23.6 billion yuan ($3.55 billion).

CITIC Ltd's unit buys more H-shares in China Citic Bank

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> :Says CITIC Ltd's <0267.HK> unit has bought 149.3 million H-shares in the co between July 7-August 1, taking holdings to 65.5 percent after transaction.

China Citic Bank gets approval to appoint chairwoman, head of the bank

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> : says it gets banking regulator approval to appoint Li Qingping as chairwoman .Says it gets banking regulator approval to appoint Sun Deshun as head of the bank.

China Citic Bank to pay 2015 dividend on July 25

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS>: Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.12 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 22 for 2015 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 25 and the dividend will be paid on July 25.

China Citic Bank says chairman Chang Zhenming resigns

China Citic Bank Corp <601998.SS> Ltd: Says Chang Zhenming resigns from the position of chairman of the board .Says appoints Li Qingping as executive chairman.

China Citic Bank says controlling shareholder increased shareholding in the Bank<601998.SS>

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS>: Announcement in relation to increase in shareholding in the bank by shareholder of the controlling shareholder of the bank reaching 1% <0998.HK> . Was informed by Citic Limited that it, through its unit increased its shareholding in the bank . Increased shareholding in bank by acquiring certain amount of H shares of bank via trading system of stock exchange .

CITIC adds holdings in China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> : Says chairman Chang Zhenming resigns due to change in job role . Says Li Qingping elected as chairwoman .Says CITIC Ltd's <0267.HK> unit has bought 119.2 million H-shares in the company between June 16-30.

Ozner Water International announces facility agreement with China Citic Bank<2014.HK><601998.SS>

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - comprehensive facility agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation limited, Shanghai branch <2014.HK> . Deal for aggregate principal amount of RMB100 million . Shanghai Haoze Water Purification as borrower entered comprehensive facility agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Ltd .