May 24 (Reuters) - I.T. Ltd <0999.HK>:FY net profit of group increased by 50.2 pct to HK$315.0 million.FY total turnover of the group increased by 6.1 pct to HK$8,001.3 million.A final dividend of 13.0 hk cents (2016: 8.4 hk cents per ordinary share) for year ended 28 February 2017 is to be proposed.

I.T. Ltd <0999.HK>: FY net profit of the group decreased by 33.0% to hk$209.7 million . Says FY total turnover of the group increased by 5.0% to hk$7.54 billion . Resolved to recommend the payment of a final dividend of 8.4 hk cents per share for the year ended 29 February 2016 . Our expansion plan in mainland China will be rather gradual in the coming year " . Do not expect consumer spending momentum to witness any form of imminent improvement" . 2016 appears challenging" . Group intends to remain prudent about its shop portfolio in Hong Kong" . Weakening of major Asian currencies against the US dollar may continue to undermine consumer spending, particularly in Hong Kong" . 2016 is set to be affected by instability in tourist spending flows as well as macroeconomic and promotional headwinds" .