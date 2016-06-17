Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huanxi Media announces termination of framework agreement with MUBI<1003.HK>

Huanxi Media Group Ltd <1003.HK>: announces termination of the framework agreement with MUBI inc and its subsidiary . Termination will not have material adverse effect on business, operations or financial position of group .

Huanxi Media enters MOU with Shanghai Jiayu Cultural Investment<1003.HK>

Huanxi Media Group Ltd <1003.HK>: Voluntary announcement memorandum of understanding in relation to the possible acquisition of certain assets and the potential strategic cooperation .On June 1, co entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Shanghai jiayu cultural investment.

Huanxi Media Group says co,unit entered into agreement with Master China Films<1003.HK>

Huanxi Media Group Ltd <1003.HK>: On June 1, co and one of its indirect wholly- owned subsidiaries entered into agreement with Master China Films Limited . Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 100 million shares to Master China Films . Group will contribute amount equivalent to between RMB20 million to RMB25 million for development of each episode of Wong'S productions .

Huanxi Media enters agreement with Chan Ho Sun Peter<1003.HK>

Huanxi Media Group Ltd <1003.HK>: The company and one of its indirect wholly- owned subsidiaries entered into the agreement with Chan Ho Sun Peter . Pursuant to agreement,co has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 144.5 million shares to Chan .Group will contribute hk$100 million for the development of Chan's productions.

Huanxi Media Group Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

Huanxi Media Group Ltd:Group is expected to record a net loss of between approximately hk$80 million to hk$90 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.Estimated net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015 was mainly attributable to one-off share-based payment expenses in relation to the issue of fee shares.