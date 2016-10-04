China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd <1004.HK> :Expects to record unrealised loss of about HK$40 million for six months ended 30 September 2016.

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd <1004.HK>: ...more joint announcement <1004.HK> . Offeror and the vendors entered into the share purchase agreements . Offeror agreed to acquire an aggregate of 4.0 billion shares . Deal for hk$1.33 billion . Deal for hk$0.33 per share . Offeror intends to finance total consideration of the offers by the loan facilities provided by haitong international securities .