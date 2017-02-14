International Entertainment Corp (1009.HK)
1009.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$1.91
Open
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.96
Day's Low
HK$1.88
Volume
626,000
Avg. Vol
2,344,544
52-wk High
HK$2.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.12
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
International Entertainment updates on acquisition of shares by Brighten Path
International Entertainment Corp <1009.HK> : On 10 feb 2017 offeror as purchaser and vendor as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement . Deal for consideration of HK$1.22 billion . Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 15 feb 2017 .Mediastar International sold total of 763.8 million shares, representing about 64.77% of total issued share capital of co. Full Article
BRIEF-International Entertainment entered into placing agreement
* Placing of a maximum of 190 million placing shares at placing price of hk$1.90 per placing share
