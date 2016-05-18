China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd (1011.HK)
2.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.04 (+1.87%)
HK$2.14
HK$2.15
HK$2.20
HK$2.15
1,783,000
1,756,457
HK$2.22
HK$1.27
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China NT Pharma says co entered into asset purchase agreement with Novartis<1011.HK>
China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd <1011.HK>: NT Pharma (as purchaser) entered into asset purchase agreement with Novartis . Purchase price would be in the aggregate sum of US$145 million . Co has made an application for the resumption of trading in the shares of co with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 May 2016 . Full Article
China NT Pharma says trading halted pending release of announcement regarding signed agreements of acquisition<1011.HK>
China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd <1011.HK>: Trading halt . Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to signed agreements of acquisition of pharmaceutical assets . Full Article
China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd says in discussions regarding acquisition of pharmaceutical assets
China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd:Voluntary announcement potential acquisition.Company is in discussions with an independent third party regarding the potential acquisition of pharmaceutical assets.Company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the potential acquisition.As at date of announcement, no material terms concerning potential acquisition have been agreed. Full Article
BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group Co says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 61.1 pct
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 61.1% from RMB50.1 million to RMB80.7 million