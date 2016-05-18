Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd <1011.HK>: NT Pharma (as purchaser) entered into asset purchase agreement with Novartis . Purchase price would be in the aggregate sum of US$145 million . Co has made an application for the resumption of trading in the shares of co with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 May 2016 .

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd <1011.HK>: Trading halt . Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to signed agreements of acquisition of pharmaceutical assets .

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd:Voluntary announcement potential acquisition.Company is in discussions with an independent third party regarding the potential acquisition of pharmaceutical assets.Company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the potential acquisition.As at date of announcement, no material terms concerning potential acquisition have been agreed.