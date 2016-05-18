Edition:
China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd (1011.HK)

1011.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
HK$2.14
Open
HK$2.15
Day's High
HK$2.20
Day's Low
HK$2.15
Volume
1,783,000
Avg. Vol
1,756,457
52-wk High
HK$2.22
52-wk Low
HK$1.27

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China NT Pharma says co entered into asset purchase agreement with Novartis<1011.HK>
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd <1011.HK>: NT Pharma (as purchaser) entered into asset purchase agreement with Novartis . Purchase price would be in the aggregate sum of US$145 million . Co has made an application for the resumption of trading in the shares of co with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 May 2016 .  Full Article

China NT Pharma says trading halted pending release of announcement regarding signed agreements of acquisition<1011.HK>
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd <1011.HK>: Trading halt . Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to signed agreements of acquisition of pharmaceutical assets .  Full Article

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd says in discussions regarding acquisition of pharmaceutical assets
Tuesday, 5 Apr 2016 

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd:Voluntary announcement potential acquisition.Company is in discussions with an independent third party regarding the potential acquisition of pharmaceutical assets.Company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the potential acquisition.As at date of announcement, no material terms concerning potential acquisition have been agreed.  Full Article

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd News

BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group Co says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 61.1 pct

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 61.1% from RMB50.1 million to RMB80.7 million

