Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd proposes to issue bonds

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd <1019.HK> : Co as issuer and convoy asset management (a unit) as placing agent , entered into a placing agreement .Deal for an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$500 million.

Convoy Global acquires an aggregate of 58.7 million first credit shares

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd <1019.HK> : Convoy-discloseable Transaction: Acquisition Of First Credit Shares <1019.HK> . Unit Convoy Collateral acquired an aggregate of 58.7 million first credit shares .Deal for consideration of HK$20 million.

Convoy Financial issues FY 2015 profit guidance

Convoy Financial Holdings Ltd:Says group is expected to record a loss for its financial year ended 31 December 2015.Says expected loss was primarily attributable to the decrease of more than 55% in brokerage commission income.