Convoy Global Holdings Ltd (1019.HK)

1019.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$0.19
Open
HK$0.19
Day's High
HK$0.19
Day's Low
HK$0.19
Volume
1,424,000
Avg. Vol
115,513,491
52-wk High
HK$0.26
52-wk Low
HK$0.11

Latest Key Developments

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd proposes to issue bonds
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd <1019.HK> : Co as issuer and convoy asset management (a unit) as placing agent , entered into a placing agreement .Deal for an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$500 million.  Full Article

Convoy Global acquires an aggregate of 58.7 million first credit shares
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd <1019.HK> : Convoy-discloseable Transaction: Acquisition Of First Credit Shares <1019.HK> . Unit Convoy Collateral acquired an aggregate of 58.7 million first credit shares .Deal for consideration of HK$20 million.  Full Article

Convoy Financial issues FY 2015 profit guidance
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

Convoy Financial Holdings Ltd:Says group is expected to record a loss for its financial year ended 31 December 2015.Says expected loss was primarily attributable to the decrease of more than 55% in brokerage commission income.  Full Article

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says unit entered into SP agreement

* Convoy (BVI) Limited and purchaser entered into SP agreement

