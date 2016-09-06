Edition:
Cybernaut International Holdings Company Ltd (1020.HK)

1020.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
HK$0.30
Open
HK$0.29
Day's High
HK$0.31
Day's Low
HK$0.29
Volume
3,332,000
Avg. Vol
9,801,067
52-wk High
HK$0.48
52-wk Low
HK$0.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinoref announces issue of new shares for settlement of promissory note<1020.HK>
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Sinoref Holdings Ltd <1020.HK>: Connected transaction issue of new shares for settlement of promissory note <1020.HK> . Company and the subscriber entered into a subscription agreement . Subscriber agreed to subscribe and company agreed to issue a total of 207.4 million new shares at the price of hk$0.166 per share . Says the aggregate subscription price of hk$34.4 million will be settled by the subscriber . Subscriber is lam wai ha, a director of a subsidiary of the company . Says the company intends to redeem the entire promissory note upon completion of the subscription .  Full Article

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

