Sinoref Holdings Ltd <1020.HK>: Connected transaction issue of new shares for settlement of promissory note <1020.HK> . Company and the subscriber entered into a subscription agreement . Subscriber agreed to subscribe and company agreed to issue a total of 207.4 million new shares at the price of hk$0.166 per share . Says the aggregate subscription price of hk$34.4 million will be settled by the subscriber . Subscriber is lam wai ha, a director of a subsidiary of the company . Says the company intends to redeem the entire promissory note upon completion of the subscription .