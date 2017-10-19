Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - IRC Ltd <1029.HK>::Quarterly iron ore concentrate production and sales increased 23% and 20%, respectively compare to last quarter​.

June 27 (Reuters) - Irc Ltd <1029.HK>:New mining educational programmes, initiated jointly by IRC and Federal Government of Russia, have been launched.

Irc Ltd <1029.HK> :Remains confident for full ramp-up and commercial production of k&s project in first half of 2017.

IRC Ltd:Group expects to record a greater net loss attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015.