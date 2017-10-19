IRC Ltd (1029.HK)
0.26HKD
1:27pm IST
HK$-0.00 (-1.85%)
HK$0.27
HK$0.27
HK$0.27
HK$0.26
13,598,666
32,576,955
HK$0.49
HK$0.16
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
IRC Ltd says qtrly iron ore concentrate production rose 23 pct on prior qtr
Oct 19 (Reuters) - IRC Ltd <1029.HK>::Quarterly iron ore concentrate production and sales increased 23% and 20%, respectively compare to last quarter. Full Article
IRC announces Russian Governmental Support for new mining educational programmes
June 27 (Reuters) - Irc Ltd <1029.HK>:New mining educational programmes, initiated jointly by IRC and Federal Government of Russia, have been launched. Full Article
IRC says confident for full ramp-up, commercial production of K&S in H1 2017
Irc Ltd <1029.HK> :Remains confident for full ramp-up and commercial production of k&s project in first half of 2017. Full Article
IRC Ltd says group expects to record a greater FY net loss attributable to owners
IRC Ltd:Group expects to record a greater net loss attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015. Full Article
UPDATE 1-China iron ore, rebar jump over 4 pct on firm steel demand outlook
* Underlying steel demand in China remains healthy -Argonaut (Adds IRC considering mine restart, updates prices)