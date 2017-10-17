Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Land Development says proposed privatisation of co will not proceed

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>:Updates on ‍proposal for privatisation of Future Land Development​.Scheme not approved by requisite majority in number of holders of scheme shares, not approved by holders of scheme shares.Proposed privatisation of co will not proceed and listing of shares is and will be maintained​.Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Oct 18, 2017​.

Future Land Development's ‍Sept contracted sales RMB11,010 mln​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>-:‍September contracted sales rmb11,010 million​.

Future Land Development reports Jan contracted sales of RMB4.892 bln

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK> :In january group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb4.892 billion.

Future Land Development Oct contracted sales of about RMB9.341 bln

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK> :In october 2016, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9.341 billion.

Future Land Development reports August contracted sales of about RMB4.96<1030.HK>

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics and land acquisition information for August 2016 <1030.HK> .In August 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB4.96 billion.

Future Land Development says July group contracted sales was about RMB5.41 bln<1030.HK>

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics and land acquisition information for July 2016 <1030.HK> . In July 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB5.41 billion .

Future Land Development says unit receives regulatory approval for listing of bond issuance<1030.HK>

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>: Future Land Holdings subsidiary with its A shares listed on Shanghai stock exchange received the no-objection letter . No-objection letter from sse in relation to its proposed non-public issuance of corporate bonds up to RMB5 billion .SSE confirmed that sse has no objection to listing of corporate bonds to be underwritten by Citic Securities, Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities.

Future Land Development Holdings enters property services framework agreement<1030.HK>

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>: Continuing connected transactions property services framework agreement <1030.HK> . Property services framework agreement was entered into between Future Land Holdings and Future Land Property Services . Deal in relation to provision of residential property management services by Future Land property services for a term of one year .

Future Land Development wins bid for land use rights<1030.HK>

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of target land parcel <1030.HK> . Group, through the purchaser, won bid for land use rights in respect of target land parcel at RMB823.4 million . Says term of the land use rights shall be 70 years for commercial and residential use .

Future Land Development's June contracted sales were about RMB7.09 bln<1030.HK>

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd <1030.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics and land acquisition information for June 2016 . In June 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB7.090 billion .