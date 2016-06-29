Kingston Financial Group Ltd <1031.HK>: Annual results for the year ended 31 March 2016 <1031.HK> . FY revenue for approximately HK$3.12 billion, representing increase of approximately 26% . FY profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$1.70 billion, up 35% . Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of HK2 cents per share" . Expects to see gradual improvement in financial market as investors regain confidence in the nation's outlook after February 2016" .