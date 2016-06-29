Kingston Financial Group Ltd (1031.HK)
5.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-0.72%)
HK$5.56
HK$5.56
HK$5.62
HK$5.49
9,874,000
9,551,772
HK$5.65
HK$2.49
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kingston Financial posts FY net profit of HK$1.70 billion<1031.HK>
Kingston Financial Group Ltd <1031.HK>: Annual results for the year ended 31 March 2016 <1031.HK> . FY revenue for approximately HK$3.12 billion, representing increase of approximately 26% . FY profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$1.70 billion, up 35% . Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of HK2 cents per share" . Expects to see gradual improvement in financial market as investors regain confidence in the nation's outlook after February 2016" . Full Article
Kingston Financial Group issues positive profit alert<1031.HK>
Kingston Financial Group Ltd <1031.HK>: Positive profit alert <1031.HK> . Anticipates to report a significant increase in its profit attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Result due to the increase in income from securities brokerage, underwriting and placements, margin and IPO financing business . Full Article