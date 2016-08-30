Edition:
India

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp (1033.HK)

1033.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.33
Open
HK$1.33
Day's High
HK$1.35
Day's Low
HK$1.32
Volume
4,891,000
Avg. Vol
9,024,075
52-wk High
HK$1.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinopec Oilfield Service's H1 net loss widens to 4.5 bln yuan
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp <600871.SS><1033.HK> :Says H1 net loss widens to 4.5 billion yuan ($674.08 million).  Full Article

Sinopec Oilfield Service sees H1 net loss widening
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp <600871.SS><1033.HK> :Says it expects H1 net loss to widen to 4.5 billion yuan ($673.33 million) from 1.4 billion yuan year ago.  Full Article

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp appoints Sun Qingde as Vice Chairman<600871.SS>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp <600871.SS>: Election and appointment of director, appointment of vice chairman and authorized representative <1033.HK> . Sun qingde has been appointed as the vice chairman of the company .  Full Article

Sinopec Oilfield Service issues 2016 Q1 net loss outlook
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to be 1,685,000,000 yuan.Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 was 368,724,000 yuan.Reason is that its business was affected by low international price of crude.  Full Article

Sinopec Oilfield Service announces change in accounting policy
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:Says it has changed the camping house amortization period to three years from five years.Says change effective Jan. 1.  Full Article

Sinopec Oilfield Service announces no dividend payment for 2015
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:To pay no dividend to shareholders for 2015.  Full Article

Sinopec Oilfield Service announces change of general manager
Saturday, 12 Mar 2016 

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:Appoints Sun Deqing as new general manager of the co to succeed Zhu Ping who resigned from the position on March 11.Change effective on March 11.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp News

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's unit enters contracts with Kuwait Oil Company

* Sinopec International Petroleum Services Nigeria entered contract with Shell Petroleum Development Co of Nigeria for $90 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hsvldk) Further company coverage:

» More 1033.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials