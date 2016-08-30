Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinopec Oilfield Service's H1 net loss widens to 4.5 bln yuan

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp <600871.SS><1033.HK> :Says H1 net loss widens to 4.5 billion yuan ($674.08 million).

Sinopec Oilfield Service sees H1 net loss widening

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp <600871.SS><1033.HK> :Says it expects H1 net loss to widen to 4.5 billion yuan ($673.33 million) from 1.4 billion yuan year ago.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp appoints Sun Qingde as Vice Chairman<600871.SS>

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp <600871.SS>: Election and appointment of director, appointment of vice chairman and authorized representative <1033.HK> . Sun qingde has been appointed as the vice chairman of the company .

Sinopec Oilfield Service issues 2016 Q1 net loss outlook

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to be 1,685,000,000 yuan.Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 was 368,724,000 yuan.Reason is that its business was affected by low international price of crude.

Sinopec Oilfield Service announces change in accounting policy

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:Says it has changed the camping house amortization period to three years from five years.Says change effective Jan. 1.

Sinopec Oilfield Service announces no dividend payment for 2015

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:To pay no dividend to shareholders for 2015.

Sinopec Oilfield Service announces change of general manager

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation:Appoints Sun Deqing as new general manager of the co to succeed Zhu Ping who resigned from the position on March 11.Change effective on March 11.