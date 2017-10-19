Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CK Infrastructure says group contributed EUR1.31 bln for Ista Luxemburg GMBH buy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ck Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>:Group has contributed eur1.31 billion for completion of ista luxemburg gmbh buy after independent shareholder approval​.

Ck Hutchison Holdings updates on sale and purchase of 25% interest in project co

July 14 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>:Announcement relating to sale and purchase of 25% interest in project company.Deal for consideration of approximately C$714.92 million.Rich Heights, Roaring Victory Limited and CKI entered into sale and purchase agreement.Project company is Ckp (Canada) Holdings Limited.

BRIEF-Li Ka-Shing plots bid for 11 bln stg National Grid arm-FT

Corrects currency to pounds from euros in headline.: Shing is assembling a bid for a majority stake in the gas distribution business of National Grid - FT, citing sources . Cheung Kong Infrastructure is leading group of investors likely to submit initial consortium offer by end of week for National Grid - FT, citing sources

CKI considers options in response to rejection of bids for Australian energy grid

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK> : Says it believe the Australian Federal Government must have reasons beyond the obvious which led them to make the concerned decision and that the issue is unrelated to CKI . Says it is considering its options in regards to the situation

Cheung Kong Infrastructure posts HY net profit of HK$ 5.51 billion<1038.HK>

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>: Interim results for 2016 . Declared an interim dividend for 2016 of hk$0.63 per share . HY net profit hk$ 5.51 billion versus hk$5.25 billion last year . Expected that uncertainty and volatility in the global markets will persist in 2016 . Recent deterioration of the British pounds may lead to higher inflation in the future . Higher inflation in future may in time translate to higher revenues for businesses that have inflation-linked tariffs . HY group turnover hk$14.06 billion versus hk$14.11 billion last year .