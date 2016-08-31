Fortunet e-Commerce Group Ltd <1039.HK>: Comm-discloseable transaction <1039.HK> . Says treasure ease, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the agreement with Easylink . Subscription price payable by treasure ease and Easylink for additional shares shall be RMB80 million and RMB20 million respectively . Parties agreed to subscribe for shares in JV company and to cooperate in development of business of JV group . Says treasure ease and easylink have conditionally agreed to subscribe for additional shares in the JV company . Subscription price payable by treasure ease and Easylink for initial subscription shall be RMB80 and RMB20 respectively .