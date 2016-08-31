Fortunet E-Commerce Group Ltd (1039.HK)
1.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+1.79%)
HK$1.12
HK$1.12
HK$1.14
HK$1.11
3,652,000
3,829,172
HK$1.89
HK$0.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fortunet e-Commerce Group's unit enters into agreement with Easylink<1039.HK>
Fortunet e-Commerce Group Ltd <1039.HK>: Comm-discloseable transaction <1039.HK> . Says treasure ease, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the agreement with Easylink . Subscription price payable by treasure ease and Easylink for additional shares shall be RMB80 million and RMB20 million respectively . Parties agreed to subscribe for shares in JV company and to cooperate in development of business of JV group . Says treasure ease and easylink have conditionally agreed to subscribe for additional shares in the JV company . Subscription price payable by treasure ease and Easylink for initial subscription shall be RMB80 and RMB20 respectively . Full Article
Fortunet E-Comm in discussion regarding possible cooperation to set up a membership point alliance<1039.HK>
Fortunet e-Commerce Group Ltd <1039.HK>: Comm-voluntary announcement - business update <1039.HK> . Treasure ease and its subsidiaries are currently discussing with famous business partners for possible cooperation . Objective of the cooperation is to set up a membership point alliance, to establish a "point-connect" point-reward system and platform . Company has not yet finalised the terms of the cooperation . Full Article