Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HengAn International reports HY net profit RMB 1.63 bln, up 5.8%<1044.HK>
HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1044.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB 1.63 billion up 5.8% . Interim dividend of RMB0.85 per share was proposed by the board of directors . Looking ahead to the second half of 2016, the world economy will remain challenging . "China is likely to maintain moderate growth" .HY revenue from continuing operations RMB9.58 billion versus RMB9.20 billion a year ago. Full Article
Hengan International Group updates on Qinqin spin-off<1044.HK>
HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Board declared conditional distribution in specie of entire issued share capital of Qinqin held by the company to qualifying shareholders . Full Article
BRIEF-Hengan International Group Co enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with wang-zheng resources, macro-link, charost ltd and zhong xin construction