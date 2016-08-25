Edition:
Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)

1044.HK on Hong Kong Stock

76.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$76.05
Open
HK$76.00
Day's High
HK$76.55
Day's Low
HK$75.65
Volume
1,324,089
Avg. Vol
3,704,073
52-wk High
HK$78.50
52-wk Low
HK$52.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HengAn International reports HY net profit RMB 1.63 bln, up 5.8%<1044.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1044.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB 1.63 billion up 5.8% . Interim dividend of RMB0.85 per share was proposed by the board of directors . Looking ahead to the second half of 2016, the world economy will remain challenging . "China is likely to maintain moderate growth" .HY revenue from continuing operations RMB9.58 billion versus RMB9.20 billion a year ago.  Full Article

Hengan International Group updates on Qinqin spin-off<1044.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Board declared conditional distribution in specie of entire issued share capital of Qinqin held by the company to qualifying shareholders .  Full Article

Hengan International Group Company Ltd News

BRIEF-Hengan International Group Co enters into a sale and purchase agreement

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with wang-zheng resources, macro-link, charost ltd and zhong xin construction

