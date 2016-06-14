APT Satellite Holdings Ltd (1045.HK)
1045.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.77
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.67
HK$3.67
Volume
359,000
359,000
Avg. Vol
350,266
350,266
52-wk High
HK$5.49
HK$5.49
52-wk Low
HK$3.58
HK$3.58
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
APT Satellite unit enters into facilities agreement with Bank of China (Hong Kong)<1045.HK>
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd <1045.HK>: Unit as borrower and the company as guarantor entered into a facilities agreement with Bank of China (Hong Kong) . Facilities not exceeding the aggregate maximum amount of US$215.6 million . Full Article
BRIEF-APT satellite's unit enters into loan agreement
* Unit entered into loan agreement in principal amount of HK$345.5 million with APT Mobile Satcom (HK)