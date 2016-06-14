Edition:
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd (1045.HK)

1045.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.67
Volume
359,000
Avg. Vol
350,266
52-wk High
HK$5.49
52-wk Low
HK$3.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

APT Satellite unit enters into facilities agreement with Bank of China (Hong Kong)<1045.HK>
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

APT Satellite Holdings Ltd <1045.HK>: Unit as borrower and the company as guarantor entered into a facilities agreement with Bank of China (Hong Kong) . Facilities not exceeding the aggregate maximum amount of US$215.6 million .  Full Article

APT Satellite Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-APT satellite's unit enters into loan agreement

* Unit entered into loan agreement in principal amount of HK$345.5 million with APT Mobile Satcom (HK)

