Karrie International Holdings Ltd <1050.HK>: Unit, as borrower entered into a facility letter issued by China Citic Bank International Limited . Bank agreed to make available to borrower a term loan facility up to HK$150 million for a term of three years from date of drawdown Source (http://bit.ly/2dlxHrJ) Further company coverage: [1050.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).